6 Nintendo Games From the 1980s That Still Hold Up Today

The video game crash of 1983 put the industry through a major shake-up. One of the companies that came out of that period on top was Nintendo, whose entry into the home console market in 1985 really turned the industry around. While gaming has come a long way since those days in the ’80s, a few of Nintendo’s best games have stood the test of time. These memorable classics are easy to go back to today, making for a fun playthrough even if the graphics and design principles are very dated.

Here are six Nintendo games from the ’80s that still hold up today.

6) Mother

Ape Inc.’s Mother came out just before the end of the decade, dropping in July 1989. Like its sequels, it’s a silly parody of the usual RPG tropes, taking players on a journey through a wacky tale set in America. It’s director Shigesato Itoi’s first game, but you wouldn’t know it from the excellent RPG gameplay and entralling story.

Sure, Earthbound built on this original adventure to become an all-time classic, but the first game is still worth checking out. Thankfully, Nintendo has made that relatively easy thanks to the Earthbound Beginnings re-release on digital platforms. Now, if only we could get Nintendo to drop Mother 3 outside of Japan.

5) Metroid

The original Metroid is a tough platforming adventure, introducing the world to Samus Aran. Its fast-paced gameplay could be a little much for some players, but it was an excellent first entry in what’s become a long-running series. And the password save system meant that players could easily jump back in where they left off.

Like Mother, Metroid is hampered in public perception a bit because of how beloved its sequel is. Super Metroid is the game most players think about when they’re talking about early Metroid games, but that doesn’t make the original any less playable.

4) Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!

Putting Iron Mike on the cover of your boxing game was always going to sell copies in 1987, but it doesn’t hurt that Punch-Out has some of the best boxing gameplay of all time. Sure, it lacks the creativity and fluidness of games like Fight Night and Undisputed, but that simplicity is what makes it all work.

Punch-Out‘s colorful cast of characters is a bit problematic in spots. Still, if you’re looking for a diverse mix of fighters who will give you a worthy challenge, it doesn’t get much better than Punch-Out‘s lineup. Tyson himself is nearly impossible to take down, but when the gameplay is this fun, not many players complained.

3) The Legend of Zelda

The original Legend of Zelda game looks quaint by modern standards. It’s kind of amazing that we went from the screenshot above to the gorgeous Tears of the Kingdom. Still, the theme of exploration has never left the series, with The Legend of Zelda setting the bar for what an action-adventure game could be.

Getting used to the outdated controls can take a little time, but The Legend of Zelda is the kind of game that makes mastering its challenges worth the trouble. You’ll be rewarded with an enticing world filled with secrets to uncover, enemies to fight, and treasures to be won. The NES had a few killer apps, but Zelda might just be the best of them.

2) Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong hit the arcades in 1981. It was part of a last-ditch effort from Nintendo to salvage the disaster that was 1980’s Radar Scope. Where that game bombed, Donkey Kong became a worldwide sensation. The relatively simple arcade gameplay was beloved by fans, quickly becoming one of the hottest games of the early ’80s.

For over a year, Donkey Kong was selling more than 4,000 cabinets a month. That translated to over $4 billion in revenue as of 2015. Granted, that includes several re-releases, but it’s fair to say that Donkey Kong was most players’ introduction to Nintendo. And because that gameplay is so easy to grasp, you can still play it today and have an absolute blast.

1) Super Mario Bros. 3

Image courtesy of Nintendo

If Donkey Kong put Nintendo on the map, the Super Mario Bros. series is the franchise that made it a household name. From the first game in 1985, the platformer has been a hit with fans around the globe. Like all the best games of the era, it’s easy to pick up, but nearly impossible to master. It’s incredible how much depth Nintendo packed into that simple gameplay.

Super Mario Bros. 3 takes everything up a notch. Now, there’s a world map between levels, letting you pick your path around the game. Bowser’s children have joined the party, giving you several more boss fights to tackle. Heck, you can even use the Tanooki Suit to fly through levels. This was ’80s Mario at the peak of his powers. Future games have built on the formula, but this 1988 classic holds up as one of the best platformers of all time.

