Avatar’s Fighting Game Would Be So Much Better If These 5 Characters Make the Cut

One of 2026’s most promising fighting games is Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, a title whose recent beta playtest proves that its characters will be unique in the genre. Toph was received excellently by fans, with the systems behind support characters and Flow actions also helping the title stand out for its innovative fun. To capture the most interest possible from fighting game and Avatar: The Last Airbender fans alike, the rest of this game’s roster has to promote the title’s continuing creativity.

From its initial announcement, it’s well known that Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will have only 12 characters on its main roster, a respectable size for an indie title. However, considering the wealth of beloved characters from the Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra series, the selection process for new fighters has to be incredibly deliberate. Seven characters have already been revealed, meaning the last five have to strike a balance between bending variety and fighting styles to give every combatant a unique quality.

5. Ty Lee

Ty Lee is a highly requested character already for a simple reason — she doesn’t use any bending. Although Sokka, another non-bender, is already in the game, Ty Lee’s fighting style in Avatar: The Last Airbender is quite special compared to the elemental wielding martial artists frequently in that series. Ty Lee uses a technique called “chi blocking,” or the striking of pressure points to prevent enemy fighters from using their bending whatsoever. Ty Lee’s strikes often render limbs useless, locking clusters of nerves and muscles to prevent others from fighting.

As a right hand of the Fire Lord’s daughter Azula for some time, Ty Lee was a deadly foe in the original show, taking down the likes of Katara and other adult benders easily. Her background as a circus performer would likely give her a fast, acrobatic playstyle in Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, making her a premier rushdown fighter. Translating her chi blocking into ways to lock opponents out of using special moves could craft a fascinating character, and one who breaks the mold of what is “traditional” in the game.

4. Bolin

The kind-hearted Bolin fits the tone of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game perfectly, but one might question why another Earth bender besides Toph would make a good fit for the game. For starters, Bolin’s fighting style is more rooted in a “newer” style of Earth bending, having been crafted in Pro-bending competitions alongside his brother Mako. Precision and defense guide Bolin’s actions rather than Toph’s aggressiveness, perhaps building a good foil to that existing character to add more Earth-bending into the roster.

However, the biggest X-factor Bolin brings is his ability to bend Lava or Magma too. A skill discovered in Season 3 of Avatar: The Legend of Korra, Bolin’s lava bending allows him to summon waves of deadly fire-infused earth, creating hazardous terrain for his enemies. While risky, this could be the key to Bolin’s strongest moves in Avatar Legends, acting similarly to Tremor from Mortal Kombat X‘s impressive roster of DLC characters.

3. Combustion Man

Another unique character from the series is Combustion Man, the alias of the assassin hired by Zuko to eliminate Aang’s group. This bender used concentrated blasts of fire bending out of an eye tatoo in his forehead, creating massive explosions to terrorize the protagonists of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Even in The Legend of Korra, this fighting style was used somewhat more effectively by the character P’Li, a villain from the Red Lotus who could bend the trajectory of her blasts.

Ultimately, this power seen by Combustion Man and P’Li could give either character more than enough reason to be included in Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game. The fact that this bending skill also has a clear weakness helps too, as both characters have been shown to have less control over their explosions when their “third eye” has been hit. In the context of the fighting game, there might be a mechanic where Combustion Man or P’Li have a resource for their explosive bursts, and using it too much causes it to be harmful to themselves as well as their foes.

2. Zaheer

Even the strangest fighting game rosters know to include a good villain, and Zaheer is one of the best from either Avatar series. Zaheer is the leader of the Red Lotus, and an Air bender much like Aang or his son Tenzin. This character remains one of the only malicious Air benders ever in each show, representing a side of that elemental style that is more intentional and brutal than Aang’s lighthearted approach.

With Zaheer gaining the ability to fly freely through his training, he could easily mimic other great fighting game characters with the same skill. Fighters like Magneto or Storm from the Marvel vs Capcom series, or Zamasu from Dragon Ball FighterZ come to mind as characters Zaheer could emulate in some way. With other members of the Red Lotus acting as Zaheer’s support characters, he already has the building blocks to flesh out his tools in Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game.

1. Amon

Another villain from Avatar: The Legend of Korra, Amon, is someone with layers of complexity. Amon is originally a Water bender, a secret never revealed until the end of Korra‘s first season. However, this character possess a power that is extremely rare — psychic Blood bending that makes Amon truly horrifying as an opponent. Amon has been seen to lock a character’s bending away forever, manipulating their bodies through the blood in their veins, and using raw physical fighting to impose his will onto an opponent.

Besides Fire Lord Ozai from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Amon is the perfect final boss for Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, whose prescence on the main roster could be unique too. Amon’s Water-bending stands out from Korra’s and Katara’s, adding a fighter who uses it sparingly. Much like Vega or “Claw” from the Street Fighter series, Amon’s playstyle could change when he takes enough damage to remove his mask, gaining his Water bending in the process.

The Blood bending of Amon might be hard to translate in the context of the fighting game, but the villain’s physical prowess would be more than enough to make up for this tricky power. The best characters that could be added to Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game‘s roster are ones that don’t approach bending in traditional ways, allowing for more creative fighters who don’t feel the same as others already in the game.

