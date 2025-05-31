Avatar Game Boasts New Features After Crushing Kickstarter Goal in 30 Minutes

Believe it or not, Nickelodeon’s iconic animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025. In all that time, the fandom has only grown, and the franchise has expanded with new live adaptations, Magic: The Gathering collaborations, and more. Now, a Kickstarter project from Beadle & Grimm’s in collaboration with Magpie Games and Nickelodeon brings fans a new way to engage with the beloved series. Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game – Voyage of the Unity gives gamers a new, premium way to experience their own Avatar adventure in TTRPG form. And the exciting project just keeps getting better.

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game originally released in 2023 from Magpie Games, letting players step into the world of Avatar in officially licensed, TTRPG form. Now, Beadle & Grimm is partnering with Magpie to bring gamers a brand-new premium edition of the beloved RPG system. Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game – Voyage of the Unity smashed through its initial Kickstarter goal in just 30 minutes. Now, Beadle & Grimm’s has set their sights on new stretch goals to bring even more exciting features to the game. But before we dig into the new features that are being added, let’s cover the basics of what this exciting new version of the Avatar TTRPG has to offer.

This new premium TTRPG set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender lets gamers explore the world of Avatar Legends in a new way. Set during the Roku Era, the RPG comprises a series of five linked adventures that span the Four Nations. Whether you’re a seasoned Avatar Legends player or new to the game, this premium version offers exciting new potential for embracing the TTRPG, Team Avatar style.

New Stretch Goals Add New Scrolls, Locations, and More to Avatar: The Last Airbender TTRPG

Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game got its start on Kickstarter, breaking records with over 81 Thousand backers and over 100,000 copies sold. Now, the game’s Voyage of the Unity Premium Edition is seeing similar positive results from the fanbase. The game has met its initial goal and blasted through several stretch goals, leading Beadle & Grimm’s to dream even bigger for additional features to add to the game.

Recently, the campaign met its stretch goal for adding 5 new locations to the adventure, rounding out the initial series of stretch goals for the game. Now, new potential features have been added to the Kickstarter campaign, making this premium edition even better.

The Legendary Edition reward for Avatar Legends – Voyage of the Unity

The new stretch goals for Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game – Voyage of the Unity are as follows:

Upgraded Covers & World Map with foil and spot glass treatments – $475K

New Scroll featuring rare bending techniques – $525K

Second Poster Map and foil for the collectible box – $600K

If this latest rendition of the Avatar: The Last Airbender TTRPG sounds like something you need on the gaming shelf immediately, there’s still time to back the project. The Kickstarter runs until June 19th and offers a variety of tiers for gamers to pitch in, from the massive Legendary Edition featuring every possible item to the budget-friendly digital edition for PDFs of the new adventure and encounters.