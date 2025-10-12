Avatar: The Last Airbender Fighting Game Announced With First Gameplay

A brand new fighting game set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is in the works. 20 years ago, Nickelodeon debuted arguably one of the best cartoons of its era in the form of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Avatar was praised for its mature storytelling while still making it fun and accessible for children. It wasn’t afraid to get a bit dark when it needed to, resulting in a show that could have some real substance for a younger audience. It has managed to stand the test of time and attracted new fans via streaming as well.

The Avatar universe is continuing to grow with new TV shows and even a theatrical movie in 2026. Some fans are hoping that this new push to expand Avatar will result in a really meaty triple A game set in that world, but we have yet to get it. There have been Avatar games, but none that have set the world on fire. They tend to be fairly budget and don’t get the opportunity to really make the most of the world that was created 20 years ago. However, a brand new Avatar game is on the way and it looks great.

New Avatar Fighting Game Releasing Next Year

An Avatar: The Last Airbender fighting game under the working title of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has been announced. It will release in Summer 2026 and debut with 12 fighters, some of whom include Korra, Aang, and Zuko. The game will feature an original single player campaign, combo trials, and a hand-drawn 2D animation style that is meant to respect the style of the original TV series. Additionally, more characters will be added to the game over time via seasonal updates.

Just revealed at NYCC 2026, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (working title) marks the first-ever fighting game for the Avatar franchise!

💥Coming Summer 2026

🎮PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2 & Steam

🌟Wishlisthttps://t.co/TKGnEfWrFT

Rating pending pic.twitter.com/ypo9WPeQmg — Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (@avatar_fighters) October 12, 2025

Avatar Legends is set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Steam next summer. We’ll probably hear more early next year on the game in the lead-up to its release. It looks like a pretty cool fighting game and hopefully it can find an audience. Avatar Legends is being developed by a company known as Gameplay Group International, which is a new company based around reviving cancelled games.

It’s unclear if Avatar Legends was already in the works at some point and got axed or if this is a totally new project made under this studio. Either way, this will make for a great companion to the upcoming Avatar movie releasing next year.

