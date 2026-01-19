5 Best Atlus Games That Aren’t Persona or SMT

Developer and publisher Atlus is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2026, which is a major milestone for the company. In the decades since its establishment, Atlus has become most synonymous with its work on the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei properties, both of which have become some of the biggest JRPG franchises ever. Outside of Persona and SMT, though, Atlus has also been behind numerous other hits that have greatly resonated with fans around the globe.

As such, let’s take a moment to celebrate some of these Atlus games that aren’t tied to Persona and Shin Megami Tensei by ranking the five best to ever come from the Japanese gaming giant. For the purpose of this list, we’ll be looking at games that were both developed and published by Atlus, not simply those made by its own in-house teams.

5. Snowboard Kids 2

Long before Atlus became predominantly known for its work on RPGs and strategy games, it would branch out quite a bit to other genres. Perhaps the most notable instance of this is the Snowboard Kids series, which began on Nintendo 64 in 1997. This arcade racing franchise received a handful of installments over the years, but its high point was without a doubt 1999’s Snowboard Kids 2.

While Snowboard Kids 2 was never as big as other arcade racers of the time, like Mario Kart 64 and Diddy Kong Racing, it offered a joyful experience of its own. It’s also a bit more strategic than other racers of the time, as players can perform tricks on their snowboard to deflect oncoming attacks from opponents. Snowboard Kids has largely been MIA over the past 20 years, but it’s very much deserving of a comeback.

4. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE is a truly unexpected game that I’m still surprised even exists. Developed by Atlus and published by Nintendo, Tokyo Mirage Sessions is a unique combination of the Shin Megami Tensei and Fire Emblem franchises. This pairing, while already somewhat odd on paper, is made all the more unusual by the game’s focus on Japanese idol culture. Despite seeming like such a strange mish-mash of ideas, Tokyo Mirage Sessions actually feels cohesive and is a ton of fun.

Like its work on Persona and SMT, Tokyo Mirage Sessions features great turn-based combat that offers plenty of strategy. Its colorful world and peppy soundtrack are also highlights while still being different enough from other Atlus releases. The only downside to Tokyo Mirage Sessions is that it was originally exclusive to Wii U, which means that many never played it. Luckily, it was eventually ported to Nintendo Switch and is still worth checking out in 2026.

3. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Vanillaware has collaborated with Atlus numerous times over the years and is the team behind Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown, and, most recently, Unicorn Overlord. While all of these games are great, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is still the best to come from the studio.

Centered around 13 different characters, Aegis Rim tells a sweeping narrative that takes place over the span of many different time periods. Its strategy-centric gameplay, which sees characters donning mechs to take down invading kaiju, doesn’t work as well when compared to other RTS titles, but is still quite engaging in its own right. Even in spite of some shortcomings, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a gorgeous game that tells a tale you’ll be reflecting on long after you’ve seen the credits roll.

2. Catherine

Catherine is without a doubt one of the most bizarre games to come from Atlus, but it’s also by far one of the best. This puzzle game tasks the game’s main character, Vincent, with climbing expansive towers made up of blocks that continue to appear in his dreams. These dreams are also inhabited by monstrous beings that are representations of the complex love triangle that he’s found himself in within the real world.

The story of Catherine is quite engrossing and asks plenty of complex questions to the player about love and relationships. It’s a game that attempts to make players think and reflect on their own lives while also asking them to make choices that impact the game’s storyline. For this reason, Catherine is one of the most replayable games in the Atlus catalog, especially since its runtime is a fraction of many others from the company.

1. Metaphor: ReFantazio

It almost feels like cheating to put Metaphor: ReFantazio at the top spot on this list given how similar it is to Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. The latest RPG from Atlus was the first new IP from the studio in quite some time and features many of the same highlights as its two biggest franchises: excellent turn-based combat, top-notch music, and presentation that’s oozing with style.

Metaphor’s unique world and premise, though, is what really sets it apart from other games to come from Atlus. Taking place in the fantasy world of Euchronia, the cast of companions and foes that appear throughout are some of the most memorable in any Atlus game. Atlus also finds a way to touch on plenty of relevant issues in modern society throughout Metaphor without it ever feeling too heavy-handed or obtuse. Even in a time when many want to see Persona 6 as the next big title from Atlus, hopefully, Metaphor is something that the studio is able to return to in the future.

