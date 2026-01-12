Persona 6 Gets Big Tease Ahead of Official Reveal

Atlus and parent company Sega have dropped a big new tease that’s seemingly related to Persona 6 ahead of the game’s eventual reveal. As of this year, the Persona franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Those behind the series have already teased that 2026 will bring with it a variety of announcements, but have yet to provide specifics on what exactly will be unveiled as the year continues onward. Now, following one new discovery, it seems like the official reveal of Persona 6 could finally happen before 2026 comes to a close.

Spotted by @ScrambledFaz on X, Sega’s official website for the Persona 30th anniversary happens to mention the “next chapter” of the franchise being shown off. While this wording is somewhat nebulous, many fans have naturally assumed that this is a tease for Persona 6. Atlus itself could be referring to something entirely different when it says the “next chapter”, but it seems more likely than not that this mention is alluding to the next mainline entry in the acclaimed RPG franchise.

“2026 marks the 30th anniversary of Persona!” says the site. “Come celebrate the journey as we usher in the next chapter for the series.”

The Asian Persona 30th Anniversary Website Google snippet mentions "the next chapter of the series" pic.twitter.com/vOil2R8HBK — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) January 9, 2026

Part of the reason why fans continue to expect an impending reveal for Persona 6 is because Atlus hasn’t shied away from the fact that it will one day make the game. Although Persona 6 has never been formally talked about by name, those in charge of the Persona series have discussed in the past their approach to making the next mainline installment in the franchise. As such, it’s simply a matter of time until Persona 6 ends up emerging, and 2026 would make sense for it to be shown off given the major anniversary of the IP.

Outside of Persona 6, Atlus is also known to be working on a remake of Persona 4 dubbed Persona 4 Revival. This remake was first unveiled last year with a debut trailer that didn’t show off much of the game in action. Atlus has already confirmed that more info and gameplay of Persona 4 Revival will be revealed in 2026 and it will surely be the next game in the Persona series to drop. Currently, a release window for Persona 4 Revival hasn’t been announced, but we should learn more soon enough.

