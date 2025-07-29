Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Says It “Proved People Wrong”

When Konami announced Bloober Team’s involvement with the Silent Hill 2 remake, there were major concerns among fans of the series. Silent Hill 2 has long been regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made, and the decision to entrust the remake to the studio responsible for games like The Medium and Blair Witch seemed like a huge gamble. However, those fears were assuaged last year, as the game released to strong critical praise, and record sales for the series. In an interview with PC Gamer, Bloober Team’s Jacek Zieba talked about how the game’s success has changed perception around the studio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are starting to stop feeling like underdogs all the time after Silent Hill,” Zieba told PC Gamer. “The Silent Hill era wasn’t so easy in the eyes of the public. There were a lot of voices: ‘Oh no, Bloober is doing this. They will destroy that.’ It was very tough for the whole company to stick to our guns and put all our heart into that thing, even if most people don’t want it. We proved people wrong, so that’s nice.”

image courtesy of konami

Silent Hill fans could hardly be blamed for their skepticism; it wasn’t just concern over Bloober Team’s handling of the series, but also Konami’s. The publisher had allowed the series to go dormant for several years following the cancellation of Hideo Kojima’s incredibly promising Silent Hills. Fans had been starving for a new game in the franchise ever since, yet Konami was entrusting the remake of a beloved game to a small developer that was responsible for indie horror games that had been released to mixed reception.

Not only did Bloober Team prove itself to Silent Hill fans, it also clearly proved itself to Konami. Just months after the release of the Silent Hill 2 remake, the two companies released a press release talking about the benefits that came from “sharing knowledge and experience,” and how that helped result in a quality experience. That press release teased a new joint project, which was later confirmed to be a remake of the original Silent Hill. Konami and Bloober Team haven’t shown anything yet from the new remake, but there already seems to be a lot less doubt surrounding this project.

In just a year, Silent Hill went from a series largely ignored by Konami, to getting better treatment than any other. The publisher has no less than three Silent Hill games currently in development, including Bloober Team’s new remake. On top of that game, there’s Silent Hill f coming in September (developed by NeoBards), and Silent Hill Townfall (developed by Screen Burn). As of this writing, Townfall does not currently have a release date, but it’s possible we could see the game released sometime in 2026. Hopefully those other teams can find a similar level of success with their Silent Hill games.

Are you excited to see Bloober Team’s new games after playing Silent Hill 2? Do you think Silent Hill is in a good spot right now? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!