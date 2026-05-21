Star Trek Fans Are Officially Getting Another New Game in 2026 (And It Brings Back an Old Favorite)

Earlier this year, Star Trek fans were treated to the sci-fi franchise’s latest strategy game, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown. By most accounts, it’s a pretty solid installment that stays true to its source material. But a roguelike RTS isn’t for everyone. That’s part of what makes the news of yet another new Star Trek game headed our way in 2026 so exciting. And for those who miss the old Star Trek Customizable Card Game, this new Steam release just might scratch that itch.

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Game developer Monumental LLC recently announced its brand-new, officially licensed Star Trek digital collectible card game. Star Trek: Warp will be a free-to-play CCG and is set to release on PC via Steam later this year, in celebration of the franchise’s 60th anniversary. Like many digital card games, Star Trek: Warp will combine collection and strategic card battles in a video game format. It’s not quite collectible shiny cardboard, but given how long the Star Trek physical card game has been out of print, it just might be the next best thing.

New Star Trek Digital Card Game Revealed for 2026 Release

Courtesy of Monumental, LLC and Plarium Global, Ltd.

Star Trek is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026, and naturally, that means fans have plenty to look forward to this year. Now, that includes a new digital way to collect trading cards featuring characters, moments, and more from all 60 years of the franchise’s history. This isn’t the first time Star Trek fans have gotten a trading card game, but it is the first new release in that area since 2007.

The first Star Trek TCG, the Star Trek Customizable Card Game, released way back in 1994. Its second edition arrived in 2002, with its final expansion released in 2007. In other words, the physical Star Trek card game has been out of print for nearly 20 years. While fans still enjoy playing the game, this new digital card game will give TCG enthusiasts a new way to collect cards featuring iconic Star Trek imagery, albeit in a digital format. While this new game isn’t a digital 1:1 translation of the original card game, it does mark a new chance for fans to collect and battle with Star Trek-themed cards.

Star Trek: Warp is a digital strategy card battler set in the Star Trek universe. Players will collect cards featuring Star Trek heroes, villains, starships, and more to build decks that they’ll bring into battle. Each deck will be centered around an iconic ship from the series, and your choice will impact your deck’s size, abilities, and your health in battle. Along with the strategy it takes to build your deck, you’ll also need to navigate seven lane battlefields, adding a spatial element to the card battle gameplay.

Courtesy of Monumental, LLC and Plarium Global, Ltd.

This digital collectible card game offers both PvP and PvE modes, so you can test out your strategic skills against other players or against virtual opponents. Monumental has not yet confirmed an exact release date for Star Trek: Warp, but the game is expected sometime in 2026 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Star Trek. More details are set to be revealed during Steam Next Fest, which takes place from June 15th to 22nd. For now, you can wishlist Star Trek: Warp on Steam to get notified when new information arrives.

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