Every Major Spider-Man Game, Ranked

Spider-Man is one of, if not the most popular, comic book characters of all time, and he’s appeared in a ton of video games. His first came in 1982 on the Atari 2600, and since then, ole Web-Head has swung onto just about every major home video game console and handheld device. While Spidey has appeared in well over 60 games across numerous genres, we wanted to take a look at his main games, starring our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. What’s left are 36 titles: many are good, some are okay, and others are mostly meh, though we’ve selected the best versions of movie adaptations released by different publishers. They’ve been ranked based on contemporary critics’ reviews upon release, how much fun they are to play, and their impact on the overall character’s lore in and outside of video games.

36) The Amazing Spider-Man (1990)

Image courtesy of LJN

If you know anything about ‘80s and ‘90s video games that universally suck, you’re probably well aware of a company called LJN. For a myriad of reasons, LJN games rarely impressed gamers and critics, and The Amazing Spider-Man for the Game Boy was no different. It features a story focused on Peter Parker’s secret getting out to some supervillains, so he fights a bunch of baddies while searching for Mary Jane, whom they’ve kidnapped. The game tries to match the tone of the comics but falls flat in several ways, leaving plenty of kids regretting putting this one on their Christmas lists.

35) Spider-Man (1995)

Image courtesy of LJN/Acclaim Entertainment

Spider-Man arrived on the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo in 1995 as a side-scrolling platformer. It features six levels on the SNES and only five on the Genesis. So there are some differences, while the main story remains the same despite gameplay, enemies, and the aforementioned level differences. The game is based on the Spider-Man animated series that ran from 1994 until 1998, and it wasn’t the best adaptation of the Web Slinger. It lacks depth, Spidey’s hits are weak and don’t align with the character in the comics, and the game is overall lackluster in its execution.

34) The Amazing Spider-Man: Web of Fire

Image courtesy of Sega

The Amazing Spider-Man: Web of Fire is a Sega 32X exclusive title released in 1996. The action-adventure game centers around Hydra and the New Enforcers working together to trap the people of New York City. Spider-Man steps in to take on these enemies and save the city with only Daredevil along to offer aid. The game’s release on the 32X didn’t help it reach many players’ hands, as it wasn’t a strong seller for Sega. The add-on was discontinued in North America, making The Amazing Spider-Man: Web of Fire the final release. The cancellation came before the game’s release, so almost nobody bothered with it. While not an excellent game, it features decent side-scrolling action alongside considerably dated graphics.

33) The Amazing Spider-Man 3: Invasion of the Spider-Slayers

Image courtesy of Acclaim Entertainment

The threequel in Spidey’s Game Boy library, Spider-Man 3: Invasion of the Spider-Slayers, fared better than the first entry, though not by much. Acclaim took the reins on this adaptation, which shares only a passing familiarity with the source material. In it, Spider-Man is assaulted by an army of Spider-Slayers, and the player must guide him through several levels, fighting the bots off as he proceeds. It also includes other Spider-Man villains, including Electro, though the principal antagonist is Alistair Smythe, the son of the creator of the Spider-Slayers. The game is only marginally better than the first, though it doesn’t reach the same level of success as its immediate predecessor.

32) Spider-Man 2 (1992)

Image courtesy of Acclaim Entertainment

While the first and third Spider-Man Game Boy Games didn’t meet fan expectations, the second entry in the franchise fared somewhat better. Instead of following the same type of platforming mechanics, it’s more of an action-adventure that sees Spider-Man framed for a bank robbery, thanks to the machinations of several of his rogues. He makes his way across several themed side-scrolling levels to fight the bad guys and clear his name. Spider-Man 2 introduced a puzzle mechanic that increased the game’s complexity, elevating the gameplay, and critics and players didn’t outright hate it.

31) Spider-Man: Toxic City

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man: Toxic City is a mobile game released in 2009 for Windows Phone, BlackBerry, and Java ME. It’s an action game with 13 missions and 4 bonus stages. It features a rather complex plot, collectibles you can gather around the city, including golden spiders, and comic collections. Spider-Man has multiple suits to wear, including his Black Suit, and it all comes together rather poorly. It’s little more than a repetitive button-masher that will have you desperately wishing for a proper controller. While the graphics were good for the time, that couldn’t overcome the many issues with gameplay that made Spider-Man: Toxic City more of a chore than it should have been.

30) Spider-Man (1982)

Image courtesy of Parker Brothers

Spidey’s first game, Spider-Man, was released on the Atari 2600 in 1982, and for the time, it was an innovative adaptation. It’s also the first video game based on a Marvel Comics character, revolving around a prison riot and Norman Osborn’s plot to blow up the Empire State Building. Spider-Man swings into action to stop Gobby’s goons while working to make his way to the boss and defeat him before his so-called “Superbomb” can destroy the iconic New York landmark. It’s a great game for the time, but modern players will find Spider-Man lacking. Regardless, given the hardware limitations and only 2 kb of space on a 2600 cart, it’s a pretty impressive game with some innovative mechanics.

29) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Image courtesy of Activision

The final film in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise led to several versions of movie tie-in games released across various systems. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is not directly based on the film, though it falls within its continuity. It adapts the movie’s plot, adding characters and other elements from the comics to round it out into a more expansive adaptation. When it was released, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 received a ton of criticism, with most points calling out its writing, the plot, and the overall repetitive combat that makes it feel more like a never-ending button masher than anything else.

28) The Amazing Spider-Man (1990)

Image courtesy of Paragon

While the 1990 release on the Game Boy wasn’t a fantastic game, a platformer with the same title released on computers fared far better. The Amazing Spider-Man was released for Amiga and Commodore 64 computers in 1990, before being ported to other platforms. In the game, Mysterio kidnaps Mary Jane, so Spider-Man runs through a bunch of different levels to find her. The game is a platformer divided into multiple acts. The animation on the Spider-Man sprite was innovative for the time, requiring 256 frames to move him in a variety of ways, which was impressive.

27) Spider-Man: Friend or Foe

Image courtesy of Activision

Spider-Man: Friend or Foe is an action-adventure beat-’em-up platformer that used the Spider-Man live-action films as the basis for its design. While it looks like the movies, it doesn’t adapt the plots and isn’t part of that canon, so Spider-Man: Friend or Foe is an original game. It’s a two-player co-op title where Spider-Man and an ally fight off a bunch of dangerous villains brainwashed by a new threat. It includes plenty of humor and isn’t a terrible game, though it’s a bit too easy, and much of the combat and overall gameplay is repetitive. Unfortunately, Spider-Man: Friend or Foe has been delisted from digital storefronts due to licensing issues, so you’ll need a physical copy to play it.

26) The Amazing Spider-Man: Lethal Foes

Image courtesy of Epoch

While we’re primarily sticking to North American releases, The Amazing Spider-Man: Lethal Foes is a game worth mentioning, despite only releasing in Japan. It was released on the Super Famicom in 1995 and is a platformer with nothing to do with the Lethal Foes of Spider-Man storyline from the comics. The game includes a whole mess of Spider-Man villains and a complex plot. For the most part, the gameplay is fun, and the graphics look good, but each level has timed checkpoints, so if you’re not a fan of that mechanic (like me), you might not get as much enjoyment out of The Amazing Spider-Man: Lethal Foes as you otherwise would.

25) Questprobe featuring Spider-Man

Image courtesy of Adventure International

Questprobe featuring Spider-Man is the second video game starring Spider-Man, and it’s also the second of the Questprobe titles, which is a series of graphic adventure video games. The other two cover the Hulk and the Human Torch & Thing. It’s an adventure-style game that works by entering complex sentences, so it’s a combination of a text-based and a graphical computer game, similar to the 1980 classic Mystery House. The game’s plot involves Spider-Man exploring a building, encountering villains, solving puzzles, and collecting gems. While dated today, it’s nonetheless a fun game that combines comics and video games at a time when doing so was challenging.

24) Spider-Man: Battle for New York

Image courtesy of Activision

Spider-Man: Battle for New York is a prequel to Ultimate Spider-Man, released the year prior. It arrived in 2006 on both the Nintendo DS and Game Boy Advance as an action game centered around Spidey and the Green Goblin’s first encounter in the Ultimate Universe. The game includes Gobby as a playable character, which is a bit unusual for a Spider-Man game. Spider-Man: Battle for New York includes some interesting mechanics, and while the Game Boy Advance version didn’t impress many critics, the NDS version’s use of the touch screen for mini-games elevated the title somewhat.

23) Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six

Image courtesy of Acclaim Entertainment

Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six was released on the NES in 1992 and on Sega systems the following year. The game is only loosely based on the “Sinister Six” storyline from The Amazing Spider-Man, and focuses on Doc Ock launching his bid to take over the world with the help of the Sinister Six. The game consists of six side-scrolling levels, each controlled by one of the six members of the titular team. Spider-Man: Return of the Sinister Six’s graphics received some praise upon release, but the hit detection and controls were a bit wonky. Also, the NES version only gave players a single life and one continue, making it more challenging than it needed to be.

22) Spider-Man: Edge of Time

Image courtesy of Activision

Spider-Man: Edge of Time is an action-adventure game that is a direct sequel to 2010’s Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, which was a truly ambitious title. Like its predecessor, the game features Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2099 as they fight a new threat throughout time as they work to stop Peter Parker’s imminent death. Things that Spider-Man did in the past can impact events in the 2099 timeline, and vice versa, which is an interesting mechanic. The game didn’t live up to its predecessor in several ways, thanks to various gameplay downgrades, and while it had some excellent voice acting and a decent plot, the OG is considerably better.

21) Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage

Image courtesy of LJN

One of the most prominent storylines in the 1990s was “Maximum Carnage,” so it was only a matter of time before it got the video game treatment. Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage was released on the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis in 1994 as a beat-’em-up based on the comics. It includes several superheroes and plenty of villains, many of whom team up to take on Carnage. While it wasn’t well-received upon release, retrospective reviews have praised it as one of the better Spider-Man games of the 1990s. It was successful enough to spawn a sequel, Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety, released the following year.

20) Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety

Image courtesy of Acclaim Entertainment

Speaking of that sequel, Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety was released in 1995 for the Genesis and SNES and continues the story. Spider-Man and Venom team up once more to defeat Carnage, and it includes a ton of enemies who enjoy coming at the pair to get smashed in the face in this ‘90s beat-’em-up. It also includes several heroes, like its predecessor, and the story is taken largely from the Venom: Lethal Protector limited series. Separation Anxiety is pretty much on par with its predecessor, though it fared slightly better with contemporary critics. That said, it’s not as appreciated these days as the first game.

19) Spider-Man and the X-Men in Arcade’s Revenge

Image courtesy of LJN/Flying Edge

Spider-Man and the X-Men in Arcade’s Revenge was released on numerous systems in 1992 by LJN, so you probably know where this is going. The game was heavily influenced by X-Men: The Animated Series, and LJN hopped onto the bandwagon to capitalize on the trend. While the game features decent graphics for the period, the controls are pretty shoddy, which isn’t unusual in LJN’s games. Some versions fared better than others, with the SNES port getting more praise than derision from critics. It actually did fairly well, so it earns a pretty high spot for an LJN title, which is pretty unusual, to say the least.

18) Spider-Man: The Video Game

Image courtesy of Sega

The first time Spider-Man appeared in arcades was in Sega’s Spider-Man: The Video Game. The game sees Spider-Man, Prince Namor, Hawkeye, and Black Cat band together in an arcade-style beat-’em-up and platformer to find a stolen artifact from the Kingpin. They then face a bigger challenge: Doctor Doom. The cabinet allowed four players to play at a time, and each character had a superpower they could use. Overall, it’s a fun arcade game that was well worth a quarter when it hit arcades in 1991. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been ported to modern systems, so playing it today can be a challenge.

17) The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Image courtesy of Activision

The first game in the Amazing Spider-Man movie series dropped in 2012 as a tie-in. It’s not based on the movie; instead, it functions as an alternate ending to the film, as it’s set a few months later. Things in New York City go wonky when some of Curt Connors’ research experiments escape into Manhattan, spreading a virus. Spidey teams up with Gwen Stacy to find a cure, while Alistair Smythe works to do the same while simultaneously trying to take down Spider-Man. There are several versions of the game, released across multiple systems by different publishers. While not a fantastic title, the best version is probably a tie between the PS3 and Xbox 360. Most critics called it repetitive, while others praised its open world structure (not present in the 3DS and Wii ports).

16) Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin

Image courtesy of Sega

The Sega Genesis received Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin in 1991, though it was later ported to other platforms, including an updated version for the Sega CD. It’s an action platformer that sees Spider-Man go up against numerous villains from his rogues’ gallery. He must defeat them and obtain their keys, allowing Spider-Man to disable a nuclear bomb. The Kingpin pinned the bomb’s theft on Spidey, so he has to deal with that while combating goons, handling the fact that Mary Jane has been kidnapped, and much more. Technically, the Sega CD version is better than the rest, thanks to additional content, but the Genesis release was a pretty good platformer for the early ‘90s.

15) Spider-Man 2: Enter: Electro

Image courtesy of Activision

Spider-Man 2: Enter: Electro is a PlayStation-exclusive action-adventure game released in 2001. It’s a direct sequel to Spider-Man, released the previous year on the PS1. The game follows the events of its predecessor and features Spider-Man working to stop a massive conspiracy orchestrated by Electro, though several other Spider-Man enemies also appear. The game includes a new version of Electro, which is an interesting addition, though it wasn’t the best-received. It had to be altered following the 9/11 attacks, though this didn’t cause many issues with the game’s overall content. While not a bad game, it didn’t fare as well as its predecessor. Notably, the cut content removed following 9/11 was revealed 24 years later, along with another scene.

14) Spider-Man 2: The Sinister Six

Image courtesy of Activision

Spider-Man 2: The Sinister Six is a 2000 PlayStation sequel to Spider-Man. In case you’re wondering, this game, released on the Game Boy Color, isn’t a canonical sequel, while Spider-Man 2: Enter: Electro is, so it’s an entirely new game. The side-scrolling platformer features six levels filled with all manner of minions, ending in boss fights. The game’s plot centers on the kidnapping of Aunt May and Spider-Man’s mission to rescue her from the Sinister Six. The game was well received and well regarded by critics, as it’s an enjoyable platformer with well-programmed controls and mechanics.

13) Spider-Man Unlimited

Image courtesy of Gameloft

Spider-Man Unlimited is a mobile game released in 2014 on all devices. The game is an endless runner in which the player controls Spider-Man and several alternate versions across levels as they combat the Sinister Six. It features several game modes and includes a detailed plot in its story mode. Gameplay involves directing Spider-Man as he runs through the levels, avoiding obstacles, firing projectiles, and taking down enemies. Critics and players received the game well, and it has been downloaded over 30 million times since its release. Unfortunately, support for Spider-Man Unlimited ended before the plot concluded, which surprised fans, given its popularity.

12) Ultimate Spider-Man: Total Mayhem

Image courtesy of Gameloft

Ultimate Spider-Man: Total Mayhem is a 2010 mobile game released on iOS, with an Android version released the following year. The game is set in Earth-1610, the Ultimate Universe. The action game focuses on Spider-Man as he faces several enemies, and it features a detailed plot that concludes upon finishing the game. Gameplay is handled via touchscreen buttons, and overall, it’s a great mobile beat-’em-up. The game saw more than 20 million downloads across all platforms, with the iOS version slightly ahead of Android. Unfortunately, Ultimate Spider-Man: Total Mayhem is no longer available for download.

11) Ultimate Spider-Man

Image courtesy of Activision

Ultimate Spider-Man is an open-world action-adventure game based on the comics set in Earth-1610. Multiple publishers developed several versions for numerous devices. The game’s open-world structure allows the player to swing about Manhattan and Queens as they take on missions and advance the plot. The player can play as both Spider-Man and Venom, each with their own storyline. All platforms featured well-received ports of the game, and Ultimate Spider-Man is considered to be one of the better games featuring ole Web-Head. It did well, earning a sequel that was partly developed, but was unfortunately cancelled.

10) Spider-Man: Web of Shadows

Image courtesy of Activision

Spider-Man: Web of Shadows is an action-adventure game released in 2008 on pretty much every device available at the time. There were three very different versions of the game developed by various studios. While all three games are related, they’re quite different. Still, for this entry, we’re focusing on the Nintendo DS release, as it has the highest critical rating. That said, the other versions came pretty close, so depending on which system you had, you likely enjoyed Web of Shadows. The DS port was the only version that was a 2.5D platformer, and it received acclaim for its Metroidvania-style level design.

9) Spider-Man 3

Image courtesy of Activision

The third film in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise received a well-made tie-in game, and it wasn’t the first to adapt the films well. The game was released on every possible platform by several developers, each with its own unique features. It includes an open-world Manhattan with free exploration, where completing missions advances the narrative, much like Ultimate Spider-Man. Spider-Man 3 is a direct adaptation of the feature film of the same name, though it includes additional content to pad out the game. Most versions received poor reviews, save for the Nintendo DS version, which did considerably better with critics and players.

8) Spider-Man: Mysterio’s Menace

Image courtesy of Activision

Spider-Man: Mysterio’s Menace is a 2001 sequel to Enter Electro, released earlier that year. The game’s plot involves Spider-Man heading out for a typical day of webswinging and crimestopping. Unfortunately, his rogues have a different plan in mind, as one after another comes at him, thanks to the machinations of Mysterio. Each boss has their own level, and there are seven in total, though Hammerhead pops up in two. Like its two predecessors, Spider-Man: Mysterio’s Menace was well received, though it outperformed them with critics, as it’s a truly enjoyable game, especially for Spider-Man fans.

7) Spider-Man (2002)

Image courtesy of Activision

The first adaptation of the original live-action Spider-Man trilogy was released across multiple consoles by several developers. The game follows the plot, but expands in several areas to extend the experience. Bruce Campbell provided the narration, and other actors from the film reprised their roles, including Willem Dafoe and Tobey Maguire. The game was a hit upon release, wowing critics and players. All versions fared about the same with critics, so one doesn’t really stand out above the rest, while the major complaint dealt with the camera and the shortness of the game’s overall narrative.

6) Spider-Man 2

Image courtesy of Activision

Another movie tie-in game, Spider-Man 2, came out alongside the film of the same name, and it was ported to just about everything that could play it, including the Nokia N-Gage. Each version, made by different developers, follows the film’s plot while expanding on the narrative to include characters not depicted in the movie. Bruce Campbell returns for narration duties, and the PlayStation 2, GameCube, and Xbox versions were all well received, while the handheld versions weren’t. It received praise for its mechanics and depiction of Manhattan, and is another rare example of a great movie tie-in game.

5) Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions

Image courtesy of Activision

When Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions arrived in 2010, it was the first truly amazing original Spider-Man game. Everything about it is cinematic, and its gameplay is especially entertaining as the player switches from one Spider-Man variant to another. These include Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099, Ultimate Spider-Man, and, of course, the OG Amazing Spider-Man, Peter Parker. The plot jumps from one universe to another, using different play styles for each character, with Noir emphasizing stealth over direct action. The game did incredibly well, spawned a sequel, and directly influenced the Spider-Verse films.

4) Spider-Man (2000)

Image courtesy of Activision

The first Spider-Man game of the new millennium, Spider-Man, arrived on the PlayStation in 2000 and was soon ported to all available consoles and PCs. The game’s story follows Spider-Man as he works to clear his name after being labeled a wanted man by his doppelgänger. At the same time, a handful of his enemies are working to launch a symbiote invasion, resulting in a massive story that encompasses many Spider-Man elements into one action-packed narrative. The game did exceptionally well upon release and was loved by fans, explaining its later adaptation for all capable devices.

3) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Despite the title, Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the third in the hit series. It was released on the PlayStation 5 and PCs in 2023, making it the most recent Spider-Man game as of writing. Its plot follows both Miles Morales and Peter Parker working together to stop Kraven the Hunter after he makes New York City his new hunting ground. It also includes the Venom symbiote bonding to Peter Parker, mucking up his plans and relationships as it is wont to do. Like its predecessors, Spider-Man 2 features a beautifully detailed open world, excellent swing mechanics, and more side missions than anyone could do in a normal amount of play time. The game was praised for all of its impressive qualities, selling more than 16 million units within two years of release.

2) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the second in the Insomniac Games’ series, but unlike its predecessor, it focuses on Miles Morales. This is because Peter Parker steps out of town, leaving Miles to take care of the city in his absence. Doing so proves difficult when nefarious agents from the Roxxon Energy Corporation clash with the Tinkerer, and the story unfolds as the game progresses. Like Insomniac’s first outing, the game features brilliant level design, excellent mechanics and combat, and several improvements over the original. The only criticism it received concerned its comparatively short length, but given the game’s quality, it’s a minor issue, and it sold more than 14 million units.

1) Marvel’s Spider-Man

Image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

To date, the best Spider-Man game is Insomniac’s first, Marvel’s Spider-Man, released in 2018 on the PlayStation 4. The game is so well designed that it might as well be the archetype of every Spider-Man game that follows, as it is an absolutely stunning title. The game’s graphics, story, combat, music, mechanics, and more made it a top contender for Game of the Year, and it’s easily one of the best games released on the PS4. It launched a franchise and has reinvigorated gamer interest in playing as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, selling over 50 million copies since its release. Marvel’s Spider-Man’s design has already influenced other games, making it one of the most important in modern gaming, not to mention being the best Spider-Man game of all time.

