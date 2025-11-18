Assassin’s Creed Mirage Free DLC Released With New Update

Ubisoft has today released a new update for Assassin’s Creed Mirage that adds free story DLC to the game. Despite launching over two years ago in 2023, Ubisoft surprisingly announced earlier this year that it would be releasing an expansion for AC Mirage that would give players a reason to go back to the previous Assassin’s Creed entry. Now, the update containing this free DLC has finally gone live and has made more overhauls to the game outside of simply adding the new content.

Downloadable now across all platforms, Assassin’s Creed Mirage update version 1.1.0 is arguably the biggest one that the game has ever received. The main highlight of the patch is “Valley of Memory”, which is the name of the story add-on for Mirage. This expansion takes place prior to the events of the main game and sees Basim traveling to the new region of AlUla. To access this DLC, players will have to first start the “Head of the Snake” quest, which is what unlocks this new region and its accompanying missions.

Other than adding “Valley of Memory”, this AC Mirage update has also made a number of other tweaks based on player feedback. Ubisoft has most notably added new control options for parkour, new difficulty options, and has made it so that previous missions can now be replayed. All of these features have been joined by other refinements to tools and bug fixes for lingering issues that players have continued to stumble across.

To get a look at everything that has been changed with the release of this new Assassin’s Creed Mirage update, you can view the full patch notes below.

NEW STORY CONTENT: VALLEY OF MEMORY

A new adventure begins for Basim.

Set before the finale of Mirage’s main narrative, Valley of Memory is a free story expansion for Assassin’s Creed Mirage that begins with a mysterious lead: Basim hears rumors that his long-lost father may still be alive. After speaking with his old friend, Dervis, Basim sets out for AlUla – a land of secrets, ancient ruins, and vibrant oases.

NEW REGION: ALULA

Explore AlUla, a breathtaking new setting from the Golden Age of the Abbasid Empire, set at a crossroads of civilization. Largely lost to time, the Valley of Memory is a stunning region that played an important role in the history of the area for centuries.

Divided into two main regions, the so-called Land of the Dead in the northern half, and the Land of the Living in the southern half, each sub-region offers unique visual variety and opportunities.

NEW WORLD ACTIVITIES

Beyond the main story, Valley of Memory offers additional hours of new and returning world activities which will help you uncover the mysteries of AlUla. Familiar side activities return, including world events and world contracts, alongside brand-new additions:

One such activity is Stolen Goods, where Basim must steal secret maps from robbers to recover valuable items.

Another is Oud Melodies, which challenges players to collect musical themes through parkour sequences – reminiscent of the sea shanties in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Once collected, Basim can perform these melodies in a variety of musical settings throughout the world, offering the perfect chance to enjoy a break from the journey.

There are also more surprises waiting to be discovered, allowing players to dive deeper into the history and tales of the time.

FULL GAME IMPROVEMENTS

PARKOUR & CONTROLS IMPROVEMENTS

Free Jump

The option to free jump has been added to Mirage’s gameplay settings, giving you the ability to manually jump as you traverse through the game. This can be set to on/off in the gameplay options tab.

Back and Side Ejects

Side and back ejects can now be performed even if there is no clear spot for Basim to land or a clear handhold for him to grab. You can also toggle this “Free” mode on/off in the gameplay options tab. Keep the current “Safe” mode if you prefer that Basim always lands safe and sound.

Control Presets

A new “modern” control preset has been added to the gameplay options to improve the feel of the controls, especially when Free Jump has been enabled.

ANIMUS SEQUENCES (REPLAYABLE MISSIONS FEATURE)

Another highly requested feature from the community was mission replayability. Well, we heard you! Main missions and contracts can now be replayed!

You can access them through your investigation board’s “Animus Sequences” section or by interacting with the Animus icons around the world.

New challenges will be available upon replaying a mission, allowing you to complete challenges to earn new rewards, like Animus mods. Animus Mods are auto-refills over time for tools & Assassin Focus and can be activated only in Animus Sequences or in New Game+.

NEW DIFFICULTY SETTINGS

Two new difficulties have been added to the game: Hardened Assassin and Ultimate Assassin. Each new preset also includes one new reward. These can be awarded for completing a permadeath run on the corresponding difficulty setting.

Hardened Assassin sits between Assassin (Normal) and Master Assassin (Hard) and features the same difficulty as Assassin, but with higher defense enemies.

Ultimate Assassin is our new hardest difficulty, providing a new and fresh challenge for experienced players.

For those wanting a more tailored experience, we’ve also added a new Custom Difficulty preset as well!

TIER 3 TOOL UPGRADE

Tools can now be upgraded to level 3, giving them new abilities to help you through the new challenges of the DLC. These include:

Throwing Knives – Throwing Knives become explosive.

– Throwing Knives become explosive. Smoke Bomb – Becomes a corrosive bomb that dissolves dead enemies, leaving no trace of them.

– Becomes a corrosive bomb that dissolves dead enemies, leaving no trace of them. Blow Dart – Can now pierce even the most heavily armored enemies.

– Can now pierce even the most heavily armored enemies. Noisemaker – Can now put enemies caught in the impact zone to sleep.

– Can now put enemies caught in the impact zone to sleep. Traps – Can now cause enemies caught within their blast radius to enter berserk mode and attack their fellow guards.

ADDITIONAL IMPROVEMENTS & ADDITIONS

GAMEPLAY

Added a new skill to the skill tree: Engineer 2 which allows players to equip all tool lvl1 upgrades.

Added an option to cancel the chain kill once started.

Added new objects that can only be looted by pickpocketing in AlUla.

Rebalanced the notoriety system to coincide with new difficulty settings.

Tool aim assist will now correctly snap to the target’s weak points while behind an enemy. Now you have no excuses…

COMBAT

Added an opportunity to dodge a Shakiriyya attack after being parried.

Modified the Light Attack slash VFX to make the attacks feel more impactful.

Improved the flinch animation on the NPCs during light attacks.

Increased the window of opportunity to perform a kick.

Disabled blend on parry success animation so it feels more responsive.

Increased the size of the parry VFX.

PARKOUR

Improved the trigger condition of the ejects.

Modified the camera and added a VFX to improve the feeling of speed while sprinting.

UI

Added a button on the world map to fast travel between Baghdad and AlUla once the AlUla questline starts.

Updated the objective icons design and descriptions within the quest log to reinforce the differences between the types of objectives.

Removed the skill point notification remaining on screen when there are available skill points to rely on the “new” notification from skill tab.

Added an “upgradable tool” icon when a tool can be upgraded. Displayed next to the Bureau icons, on the map & compass for Banu Musa and the Workbench.

Reduced the size of the Ubisoft Connect notifications.

Added a new tutorial panel and Codex entry explaining Defense tactics in combat.

Made various adjustments to improve the Horse mount camera.

LIST OF BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

All claimed rewards are now linked to the player account save. For instance: any reward claimed in Permadeath will now be accessible to all the saves on the player’s account.

Modified how to access permadeath: it can now only be initiated when starting a New Game+, rather than at any time.

Prevented players from falling on a specific ledge in Baghdad.

UI

Resolved an issue where the Options menu would be offset after talking with a merchant with text size set to Large.

Fixed an issue where the “Assassin’s Creed Franchise” button would lead to a page stating that there is no content available.

Numbers in some item descriptions are no longer split when the text is displayed as Large in Japanese language.

Fixed the localization of “Basim Valhalla Costume” in Traditional Chinese.

VISUALS & GRAPHICS

Addressed an issue where the world would look dimmer with almost no highlights after turning on HDR.

Fixed an issue where the Desync screen on PS5 Pro would display broken visuals.

The draped golden fabric of the Dhahabi Master Assassin Costume now moves freely like other costumes.

