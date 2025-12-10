PlayStation Plus Is Adding 9 More Free Games for December 2025

As is the case for every second Wednesday of the month, PlayStation has revealed the monthly lineup of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. These nine PS Plus games bring the grand total up to 10, as one has already been released.

These nine games will drop on December 16th for subscribers. Those on the Extra tier will have access to nine of the games, while those on Premium will be able to play one more classic game exclusive to that most expensive tier. Skate Story is the one title that is already available since it was one of the few games to launch on Extra on day one. It hit the service on December 8th.

Here is the the full list:

PS Plus Extra Game Catalog

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Skate Story (already out)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Planet Coaster 2

Cat Quest 3

LEGO Horizon Adventures

Paw Patrol: Grand Prix

Paw Patrol World

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)

Soulcalibur 3

Every single game in that lineup aside from LEGO Horizon Adventures, Skate Story, and Planet Coaster 2 has a PS4 version as well as a PS5 version. Wo Long and Assassin’s Creed Mirage also even have the ability for players to transfer their saves between PS4 and PS5, which can be a boon for those who want to double up on trophies (albeit with some nifty save data management).

Red Dead Redemption also technically dropped on December 2nd for Extra and Premium subscribers. However, PlayStation included it as part of the service’s November lineup.

Even though many games on this list are on the older side (especially Soulcalibur 3, which originally came out in 2005), Mirage is one of the few that recently got a huge update. Despite being over two years old, Ubisoft put out a lengthy free expansion called Valley of Memory that takes players to AlUla, which occupies the same space as modern-day Saudi Arabia, for a brand-new story and suite of missions. Many have appreciated this unexpected free DLC drop, but some have raised their eyebrows at it because Ubisoft reportedly received funding from Savvy Games Group, a company founded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, to develop Valley of Memory. Critics are saying this free add-on (in addition to other entertainment and tourist-driven initiatives) is yet another attempt to whitewash the country’s ongoing history of human rights abuses.

LEGO Horizon Adventure‘s inclusion this month is a bit strange since it is also one of the five PlayStation Plus Essential games for December. Essentially, PlayStation is doubling up on this tepidly received LEGO game for all three of its tiers, even though those who are part of the Extra and Premium tiers will already get access to LEGO Horizon Adventures as long as they have their subscription if they redeem it before the next Essential batch drops on January 6th. However, it is useful for those who subscribe to the two higher tiers after December since LEGO Horizon Adventures will have left the Essential rotation at that point.

Some of this list leaked a little beforehand, too. Dealabs had the scoop on Mirage and Wo Long‘s inclusion mere hours before the official announcement.

