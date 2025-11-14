Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in November 2025, Ranked

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for November 2025 is quite stacked. It’s got a total of 10 games, nine of which are on the Extra tier while one older game is relegated to the Premium tier. It’s an array of different genres, but, in a strange twist, there are two games from two studios: Rockstar Games and Milestone S.r.l. Also one of the games — Red Dead Redemption — technically drops on December 2nd but is still being included in the November part of the drop (the December lineup won’t be out until December 16th).

Here’s how all 10 PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for November 2025 stack up to one another. All games except for Red Dead will hit the service on November 19th.

10) Monster Jam Showdown

Image Courtesy of Milestone S.r.l.

Monster Jam Showdown is a big silly monster truck game from famed racing game developer Milestone. It’s got a handful of events that highlight different parts of these giant vehicles, be it their destructive capabilities, ability to do tricks, or racing “prowess” and benefits from Milestone’s vehicular mastery. Showdown has a whole host of recognizable monster trucks and even though it can get repetitive and isn’t the deepest racing title, its modesty is admirable.

9) MotoGP 25

Image Courtesy of Milestone S.r.l.

MotoGP 25 is yet another entry in yet another one of Milestone’s many racing series. It features the typically tight racing the team is known for, while still being fairly iterative yet still one of the stronger entries in the franchise. MotoGP 25 has a career mode that has players upgrading their character and bike and that gives it somewhat of an edge, but its lack of voice acting means it has a dearth of personality that makes it tough to truly get invested in. It’s a straightforward racer, for better or for worse.

8) Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Image Courtesy of Crystal Dynamics

Tomb Raider: Anniversary is from the pre-Survival trilogy generation of the series that’s calling back to the first generation of Tomb Raider. This makes it a unique specimen since it is an old remake of an even older game. Some parts of Anniversary still hold up well like its environmental puzzles, visuals, and the fact that it’s a game in a genre that isn’t as ubiquitous as it once was. However, Anniversary falls apart a bit in the final act as it dives into a supernatural stupor, tarnishing some of the goodwill from the earlier sections.

7) Still Wakes the Deep

Image Courtesy of Secret Mode

Still Wakes the Deep is like a Scottish version of The Thing but on an oil rig in the ocean. It’s a unique blend of elements that gives the title a style all its own. It tasks players with sneaking by hideous, pulsating monstrosities as they learn more about the crew and how to escape. The monster sections are awfully basic and end up being way more frustrating than scary, but the humans at the center of this catastrophe are the true heart here and help Still Wakes the Deep stand out.

6) Insurgency: Sandstorm

Image Courtesy of Focus Entertainment

Insurgency: Sandstorm is coming out in a bit of a crowded time just after Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, but that doesn’t negate what Sandstorm does so well. This more hardcore multiplayer first-person shooter isn’t for those who want to run and gun, as it is more studious and usually requires more cautious movement in order to succeed. This puts it more in the immersive shooter camp and is for the more tactically minded player. It’s not the prettiest game, but it does focus more on realism, so it’s powerful weapons that kill opponents quickly and the sound design are meant to immerse players over state-of-the-art visuals. And even though it is seven years old, it is still being supported and has crossplay.

5) Grand Theft Auto V

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games on the planet for a reason. This sprawling title set in the Los Angeles-like city of Los Santos gives players the freedom to roam around its vast landscape and absorb all the expensive details most developers can’t afford to put into their games. Driving around to soak in the sunrays, people-watching at Vespucci Beach, going on a cop-killing spree, taking missions from random unhinged citizens, hitting the links, and participating in various races scattered around are just some of the activities players can partake in.

Its story has some solid spots with some occasionally funny writing but fails to cohere into something by end, leaving a somewhat sour aftertaste. However, with an ever-expanding online mode with a ton of freedom and a vast solo offering, Grand Theft Auto V is a fascinating title even if all of its parts don’t always work.

4) Thank Goodness You’re Here

Image Courtesy of Panic

There’s no game quite as British as Thank Goodness You’re Here. It may be full of extremely British gags and references, but that doesn’t mean this comedy game is only for those who live in the United Kingdom. Going around and slapping the locals and getting served a metric ton of jokes per second makes this title quite a unique experience. Not nearly every bit lands, but the ones that do are why Thank Goodness You’re Here is such a memorable ride.

3) The Talos Principle 2

Image Courtesy of Devolver Digital

The Talos Principle 2 is, on its face, an incredibly puzzley puzzle game. Players bend lights around the environment in order to progress, which is a type of puzzle commonly seen in many, many different games. They’re constructed well here, though, since they always change and are made to make players feel smart for solving them. They’re solid on their own, but The Talos Principle 2’s narrative is what gives it an edge. This game gets players to think more philosophically about life and goes into more complex subject matter not often seen in the genre. Its narrative and gameplay gets players to think, albeit in different ways, and that’s what makes it so special.

2) Pacific Drive

Image COurtesy of Kepler Interactive

There are many roguelite and survival games but none are quite like Pacific Drive. Pacific Drive isn’t about shooting or stabbing but is instead about driving around a clunker of a vehicle through an otherworldly Pacific Northwest wasteland and gathering enough materials to make the drivable rust bucket a little bit less of a rust bucket. Venturing out and gathering materials to bring back to base is the name of the game here, but Pacific Drive’s focus on the car and all the little details related to it mean it is more than just another entry in a crowded genre. Various modifiers keep runs fresh and the surprisingly well-written, radio-centric story gives it some more flavor when compared to the scores of story-lite survival games. It might not seem like it amounts to much, but it, like its star vehicle, is more than the sum of its parts.

1) Red Dead Redemption

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 is widely regarded as a masterpiece, but that doesn’t diminish how spectacular its 2010 predecessor is. This Western epic takes many narrative twists and turns, exploring the death of the cowboy era through one of the more fleshed-out and well-written protagonists in the medium. It all wraps up with a bold and memorable finale that’s still poignant almost two decades later.

Redemption’s world also still holds its own when compared to the many open-world games that followed in it wake. It’s got its share of silly characters and open-world mayhem (albeit with horses and revolvers instead of tanks and rocket launchers), but it’s able to stand out because of the atmosphere and its ability to not crowd the map with meaningless icons. Its sparseness is fitting for the desolate West but doesn’t feel empty because of the array of events that pop up every now and again. With a lively open world and a well-told tale, Red Dead Redemption still holds up and is an immaculate experience even when compared against its acclaimed successor.

