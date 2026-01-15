Steam’s Latest Sale Is Perfect for Fans of Classic 90s Detective Games (& Here Are The Best Deals)

Though they’ve become less common now than they once were, point-and-click detective games remain incredibly popular. Chief among them were the classic Nancy Drew games, which challenged players to solve cases while acting as the famous teenage girl detective. But though the Nancy Drew games have slowed down in recent years, there are other great, narrative-driven detective games out there, including 2025’s big hit Blue Prince. And right now, Steam is having a sale dedicated to gumshoe games where players solve the case.

Steam Detective Fest runs from January 12th to January 19th. The event is all about highlighting games that center on case-solving antics. There are quite a few new demos to check out, but for those ready for their next full detective game, Steam Detective Fest features discounts on a wide variety of sleuthing games like Blue Prince and more. And yes, there are quite a few point-and-click style games inspired by the classics like Nancy Drew. If you want to snag a new detective game to play on PC, these are the best deals from 2026’s Steam Detective Fest.

10) Pathologic 3

Image courtesy of Ice-Pick Lodge and Hype Train Digital

Price: $27.99 / $24.99 (20% off)

Steam Deck: Unknown

This is the smallest discount on our list, but Pathologic 3 is also the newest game. This latest installment in the popular psychological horror detective series released on January 9th of this year. Since then, it has garnered a Very Positive rating on Steam, proving it’s a worthy remake of the original Pathologic story.

If you like a little horror when solving a case, Pathologic 3 will deliver. It puts you in the shoes of a doctor who has just 12 days to save a town from a mysterious plague. From now until January 23rd, Pathologic 3 is 20% off on Steam. So, this deal will linger just a little longer than Steam Detective Fest.

9) The Seance of Blake Manor

Image courtesy of Spooky Doorway and Raw Fury

Price: $14.99 / $19.99 (25% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Released just last year, The Seance of Blake Manor has quickly become a beloved fresh entry in the detective puzzle gaming space. It has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, with players praising its strong storytelling and engaging puzzles.

In The Seance of Blake Manor, you step into a supernatural mystery set in 1897 Ireland. You’re tasked with investigating the disappearance of Evelyn Deane, untangling clues and strange supernatural secrets along the way. During Steam Detective Fest and up through January 26th, The Seance of Blake Manor is 25% off.

8) Roman’s Christmas

Image courtesy of SelfCrop Studio, FawnGame, and Milk Bottle Studio

Price: $7.69 / $10.99 (30% off)

Steam Deck: Unknown

This 2020 point-and-click detective game has a noir flair that fans of classic detective stories will love. It has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, with high praise for its solid storytelling despite a few minor snags with translation issues. And if you hate an easy case, players say this certainly delivers quite a few twists and turns to keep you guessing.

In Roman’s Christmas, all of the characters are anthropomorphic animals – including you, the titular Roman. Your case begins when Roman tries to get away to a small suburban tavern for some much-earned rest, only to find himself embroiled in the middle of an ever-evolving mystery. From now until January 19th, Roman’s Christmas is 30% off on Steam.

7) Duck Detective: The Secret Salami

Image courtesy of Happy Broccoli Games

Price: $6.99 / $9.99 (30% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

If you like a little cuteness to go with your detective games, look no further than Duck Detective. Released in 2024, this casual point-and-click investigation game has garnered an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. It is a short and cozy spin on the detective game, praised for its adorable graphics and being a more accessible entry in the genre.

In Duck Detective, you step into the flippers of a down-on-his-luck detective hoping to turn things around by cracking his next case. Though it’s just around 2-3 hours long, the game is fully voice-acted and packed with clues and secrets to uncover. During Steam Detective Fest, Duck Detective is 30% off.

6) Blue Prince

Image courtesy of Dogubomb and Raw fury

Price: $19.79 / $29.99 (34% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

As one of the most popular new games of 2025, Blue Prince barely needs an introduction. But just in case you somehow missed the hype, this mystery game has a roguelite twist that challenges players to unravel clues while navigating an ever-changing manor. It was nominated for several awards in 2025 and maintains a Very Positive rating on Steam.

In Blue Prince, you step into the mysterious Mt. Holly, tasked with solving a mystery and finding your way to Room 46. Each time you approach a door, your decisions will shape what you find inside. And every night, the entire floor plan for the manor shifts, adding another layer of challenge. If you’ve yet to enjoy this smash-hit mystery game, Blue Prince is 34% off on Steam until January 19th.

5) Nancy Drew: Sea of Darkness

Image courtesy of HeR Interactive

Price: $11.99 / $19.99 (40% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

Pretty much the entire Nancy Drew library is on sale during Steam Detective Fest. However, many of the more recent entries have mixed reviews as they struggle to balance the original charm with modern gaming mechanics. So, I’m highlighting 2015’s Sea of Darkness here as one of the better-rated modern entries in the classic point-and-click detective series.

In Nancy Drew: Sea of Darkness, the famous detective steps onto an Icelandic ship to uncover the mystery of its missing captain. It features all the classic clue-solving goodness you expect from a Nancy Drew game, and until January 19th, it’s 40% off on Steam.

4) The Case of the Golden Idol

Image courtesy of Color Gray Games and Playstack

Price: $8.99 / $17.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

This detective game, first released in 2022, offers a more open-ended take on the classic point-and-click puzzle game. Even 3+ years later, The Case of the Golden Idol maintains an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. Players praise its compelling mystery storytelling, as well as its challenging but enjoyable puzzles.

In The Case of the Golden Idol, you’re an 18th-century detective working to unravel a complicated case. Your goal? Solving a series of 12 strange deaths from the past 50 years, which are all somehow connected. If that sounds like your kind of game, you can grab The Case of the Golden Idol on Steam for 50% off until January 19th.

3)The Darkside Detective

Image courtesy of Spooky Doorway and Akupara Games

Price: $6.74 / $14.99 (55% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

If you wish more detective games had pixel graphics, I’ve got a game for you. The Darkside Detective is a comedic point-and-click detective game with classic 2D pixel art. The original game, which released in 2017, has a Very Positive rating on Steam, and it already has a sequel (that’s also on sale) if you wind up wanting more.

The Darkside Detective brings players into the strange world of Twin Lakes, a town full of cultists, demons, zombies, and more. Along the way, you will unravel clues to uncover the evil force lurking in Twin Lakes… before it’s too late. From now through January 26th, The Darkside Detective is 55% off on Steam.

2) Strange Horticulture

Image courtesy of Bad Viking and Iceberg Interactive

Price: $6.39 / $15.99 (60% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

This occult puzzle game is widely popular for its plant-identification and puzzle mechanics. Strange Horticulture was released in early 2022 and still boasts an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. It has been praised for its dark, detail-oriented world and unique plant-centric puzzles.

In Strange Horticulture, you play as a Horticulturist in the small town of Undermere. Your quiet life as a local plant store owner is disrupted when you’re pulled into a strange occult mystery 100s of years old. From now until Steam Detective Fest ends on January 19th, Strange Horticulture is 60% off.

1) Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express

Image courtesy of Microids

Price: $9.99 / $39.99 (75% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

If you love a good, classic detective novel, why not try a mystery game based on one of Agatha Christie’s most iconic stories? Murder on the Orient Express is a point-and-click game based on the novel of the same name. It’s got a Very Positive rating on Steam, with reviewers praising its solid puzzles and cozy atmosphere.

In Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express, you step into a modern re-imagining of the Hercule Poirot story we all know. You play as Poirot himself, working to solve a murder mystery while aboard a 2023 version of the Orient Express. Normally a steeply priced detective game at $40, Murder on the Orient Express is just $10 on Steam until January 19th.

Do you love a good detective game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!