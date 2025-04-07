Blue Prince Dethrones Split Fiction as the Top Rated Game of 2025

Every year, hundreds of video games are released for consoles and PC. There are hardly enough hours to do what is necessary to live, let alone play every single video game that launches in any given year. As such, gamers may try to find an experience worth both their time and money, which is where reviews come in. Sometimes, it’s very obvious which games are going to be critical hits. Other times, some of the best games come from the most unexpected places. The upcoming game Blue Prince falls into the latter category, as it is now the top rated video game of 2025, dethroning Hazelight Studios’ Split Fiction.

As of this writing, Blue Prince is sitting at an average score of 92 across 21 critic reviews on the review aggregate site Metacritic. Just below the upcoming first-person puzzle game, is Split Fiction, which is sitting at a 91. It’s a pretty tight race for the top spot right now, and more reviews for Blue Prince may appear in the next few days. This means that the average score could go up or down depending on how other outlets review the game. We will just have to wait and see how things shake out, but it’s looking good for the Dogubomb debut.

For those wondering, here are the top ten rated games in 2025 so far, as well as their respective review score average according to Metacritic:

Blue Prince – 92 Split Fiction – 91 Monster Hunter Wilds – 88 Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – 88 The Roottrees are Dead – 87 Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders – 87 Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – 86 Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – 86 Two Point Museum – 85 Koira – 84

As previously mentioned, Blue Prince is the debut video game from developer Dogubomb, an indie film and game studio with developers who have previously worked on projects for Netflix, Magic: The Gathering, ABC, and more. The publisher is Raw Fury.

Blue Prince launches on April 10th for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will have access to the game on day one. PS5 players will also have access to the game on launch day through its streaming service PlayStation Plus. However, players must be subscribed to PS Plus Extra or Premium to gain access to the game. It isn’t available to pre-order, but players can wishlist it on their desired platforms right now.

Anyone interested in checking out Blue Prince and is not familiar with the puzzle game can check out the official trailer and description below:

Blue Prince

Synopsis: Welcome to Mt. Holly, the mysterious manor with shifting rooms. In Blue Prince, you embark on a genre-defying experience, filled with a unique mix of mystery, strategy, and puzzles that weave together to create an unpredictable journey. Will your explorative steps lead you to the rumored Room 46?

Are you excited to check out Blue Prince in a couple of days?