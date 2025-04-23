5 Games to Play After Blue Prince

The halls of Blue Prince‘s mansion are filled with puzzles to solve. What seems relatively straightforward quickly spirals into some of the most confounding puzzles you’ll see in the genre. There’s also the roguelike RNG integrated into drafting rooms to build out the mansion each day, making things even more confusing. After solving the dozens of puzzles contained in Blue Prince, some players’ brains might need a break. Others might be looking for the next puzzler to scratch their brain itch and keep the good times rolling.

There are hundreds of puzzle games that you can pick up right now. That said, we’ve tried to put together an eclectic list of games that take different elements you’ll see in Blue Prince and use them in innovative ways. However, don’t assume this is the be-all-end-all of puzzlers. There are so many games in the genre worth playing that we don’t have room for them here. With that out of the way, let’s get to the list. Below, you’ll find five puzzle games that serve as excellent follow-ups to Blue Prince.

Void Stranger

Visually, Void Stranger looks like a Game Boy game. Don’t take that as a knock, though. This sokoban-style game packs a punch. Like Blue Prince, Void Stranger makes every step you take count. You’ll need to carefully plan every movement if you want to solve its intricate puzzles.

If you’re looking for a game filled with intricate puzzles that reveal themselves as you delve deep into its systems, Void Stranger might be the best on the market. That also means it’s tough to get into, especially if you’re not used to playing puzzlers, but this 2023 indie game is worth a look.

The Forgotten City

Originally conceived as a mod of The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, the developers at Dear Villagers turned The Forgotten City into an official game in 2021. The puzzles here are more narrative-based than games like Blue Prince, but using your words is as effective as your steps.

The Forgotten City also has several endings to uncover, giving it more replay value than a typical puzzler. In The Forgotten City, your choices truly matter, and the decisions you’re forced to make won’t be easy ones.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Swedish developer Simogo made its name with mobile puzzle games Year Walk and Device 6. With Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, the team has topped itself once again. We don’t want to call it Simogo’s magnum opus because we’re hoping they can reach another level with their tenth game, but Lorelei is an incredible game.

Like Blue Prince, you find yourself inside an old mansion and must explore its depths to solve more than 150 puzzles. You’ll need to solve them all in this non-linear mystery to uncover the compelling story at its center.

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games

We’re technically cheating here by listing a collection of three games, but the Zero Escape series is so good, we’re giving ourselves a pass. What started with Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors quickly expanded into one of the more captivating visual novels in the genre.

You’ll solve mind-bending puzzles as you try to solve the dozens of escape rooms the series throws at you. If you fall in love with The Nonary Games like we did, writer Kotaro Uchikoshi’s AI: The Somnium Files series is equally great.

Outer Wilds

Unfortunately, some players have been comparing Blue Prince to the Outer Wilds, which seems like a poor choice. The only thing you need to complete Outer Wilds is knowledge. Every day is the exact same, you just need to learn what to do. Blue Prince is also heavily focused on gaining knowledge, but the room-drafting system means every day is different.

So while the comparison some are making doesn’t really work beyond the surface level, both games are very much still worth playing. If you haven’t tried the Outer Wilds and enjoyed Blue Prince, you’re doing yourself a disservice if you don’t play it as soon as possible. Like Blue Prince, it’s one of the finest experiences the genre has to offer, and as close to a must-play as any game can get. Just please stop saying the games are the same.