The Most Popular Game In Each Year of the 1980s

While video games were first invented in 1958, with several commercial options available in the ‘70s, it was the 1980s that solidified the industry. This was the era that saw arcades pop up all over the world as new cabinets arrived, delivering great sound, graphics, and gameplay mechanics. Games evolved quickly throughout the decade, delivering some spectacular entertainment at home and via handheld consoles. Every year throughout the ‘80s, publishers released a plethora of high-quality video games, but few are considered the most popular. Of course, popularity isn’t always quantifiable as a metric, so for this article, it’s primarily based on sales, but also each game’s overall impact on the industry in the year it was most popular.

1980) Space Invaders

Image courtesy of Midway & Arcade Perfect/Wikimedia Commons

While Space Invaders found its way into arcades in 1978, it remained incredibly popular for several years, spawning all kinds of clones along the way. In 1980, Space Invaders became the best-selling video game of the year; soon after, it reached a combined sales figure of $9.09 billion when adjusted for inflation. The game is comparatively simple today, but when it was released, it was a monumental achievement, and it quickly became one of the most influential games of all time. In the years since, it’s gone on to inspire remakes, a sequel, a steady stream of copycats, and more. Other important games in 1980 include Combat on the Atari 2600, Asteroids, and one of our next pics, Pac-Man.

1981) Pac-Man & Donkey Kong

Image courtesy of Midway & Nintendo

Pac-Man was a literal game-changer when it was released in 1980, and it became incredibly popular. That said, it took a little time to spread and build an audience, and by 1981, it dominated arcades worldwide. Not only is it one of the most influential video games ever made, but it’s also the most profitable arcade game. When adjusted for inflation, Namco made $10.57 billion in Pac-Man sales. Pac-Man had some competition, which is why we’ve split 1981 into two games. Donkey Kong is the game that established the platformer genre, it saved Nintendo from financial failure, and it changed gaming forever. Donkey Kong sold remarkably well, established a franchise that continues to this day, and ate up plenty of quarters from eager players in arcades across North America.

1982) Pole Position

Image courtesy of Atari, Inc. & Arcade Perfect/Wikimedia Commons

It took some time for driving games to become as advanced as they are in the 21st century, and it all goes back to several significant innovations brought by a handful of titles. Of all the games that influenced the genre, Pole Position ranks as the most important. Namco released Pole Position in 1982, a follow-up to its previous title, F-1. The designers from that game worked on Pole Position, which is the first racing game based on a real circuit. It’s also the first to feature a qualifying lap, which gives it its title. Additionally, players have to complete the qualifier to race in the Grand Prix. These were significant advancements, and the game was a massive success, not to mention incredibly profitable. Other notable games in 1982 include Dig Dug, Defender, and Pitfall! on the Atari 2600.

1983) Ms. Pac-Man

Image courtesy of Midway Manufacturing & Arcade Perfect/Wikimedia Commons

While Ms. Pac-Man was released in early 1982, and although it was popular, it didn’t make its way into “most popular” territory until 1983, where it dominated arcades. The game is a sequel to Pac-Man, but it incorporates numerous advancements that make it more challenging and superior to its predecessor. The game’s titular star is the first major female protagonist in video game history, and her impact on popular culture was widespread. Ms. Pac-Man helped bring young girls into arcades, and the game’s huge success helped keep the industry going. Other notable titles in 1983 include Dragon’s Lair, Tapper (a personal favorite), Dragon’s Lair, and Mario Bros.

1984) Punch-Out!!

Image courtesy of Nintendo & Arcade Perfect/Wikimedia Commons

The video game industry in 1984 was somewhat suppressed due to the Video Game Crash of 1983. There were several notable titles released in 1984, including Tetris, though it wasn’t available outside of the Soviet Union. Pole Position II took in more quarters than any other game, but for this year, we’re giving it to Nintendo’s arcade game Punch-Out!! You might know it better as Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!, as that was the NES version, but arcades in ‘84 got a double-monitor cabinet with what was, at the time, the best boxing game ever made. The use of two screens was innovative, allowing for a better presentation in a vertical format, and Punch-Out!! was a huge hit. Some other commercially successful games in ‘84 deserve mention, including Kung-Fu Master, Marble Madness, 1942, and another personal favorite, Karateka on the Apple II.

1985) Super Mario Bros.

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The video game industry was saved when Nintendo released the Nintendo Entertainment System in North America in 1985. The system came bundled with a pack-in game that is easily one of the most influential 2D platformers ever made: Super Mario Bros. It offered a huge leap in technological innovation, and it was something you could play in the comfort of your own home without having to run to the nearest arcade. It’s one of the best-selling games of all time, having sold over 58 million copies, and Super Mario Bros.‘ influence remains present decades after its release. There were, of course, other notable games in 1985, including Gauntlet, Ghosts ‘n Goblins, DuckTales, and Gradius.

1986) Castlevania and Metroid

Image courtesy of Konami & Nintendo

The best-selling game in 1986 was Hang On, a classic racing game well worth a play if you ever find one in an arcade. While a great game, several contenders in ‘86 are better known for their impact on the industry. While Bubble Bobble and Out Run were game-changers, this year is going to two games: Castlevania and Metroid. While not the biggest seller on the NES, and plenty of fans prefer the threequel to the OG, Castlevania was an incredibly influential and popular game that impacted the industry for decades. The same could be said of Metroid, which remains a huge franchise to this day. Combined, they established what is now called the “Metroidvania” sub-genre, making a significant mark on the industry.

1987) The Legend of Zelda

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda was released in 1986 in Japan, and when it hit the NES in the West the following year, it quickly became the game to have. While adventure RPGs weren’t new when The Legend of Zelda was released, it utilized the hardware capabilities of the NES to maximize what was possible. Thanks to an integrated battery inside the cartridge, players could save their games without having to enter a massive alphanumeric code or some other such nonsense, making it more fun while allowing them to explore the entire game without worrying about starting over. The Legend of Zelda went on to establish a massive franchise, and it’s easily the best game of 1987. Other contenders include Double Dragon, Maniac Mansion, and the aforementioned NES port of Punch-Out!!.

1988) Mega Man 2

Image courtesy of Capcom

There have been a ton of mainline Mega Man games, and most of them were released on the NES. The franchise has since branched out in several directions, but of the 11 mainline Mega Man games, Mega Man 2 is most often cited as the best. The first Mega Man was a commercial disappointment. Still, the sequel went forth regardless, and fixed every issue with the original, firmly establishing the franchise while cementing Mega Man 2 as the most popular game of 1988. Other titles that could have made the top pick include Operation Wolf, Ninja Gaiden, Final Fantasy II, Super Mario Bros. 2, Contra, and Super Mario Bros. 3, which is arguably superior but wasn’t released in North America until 1990.

1989) Tetris

Image courtesy of Nintendo

In 1989, Nintendo released its most important handheld console, the Game Boy. While it featured a monochrome screen and a brick-like design, it was easily one of the most successful handheld consoles ever made. To bring it into the world, Nintendo fought hard for the rights to a little Soviet puzzle game developed by Alexey Pajitnov, and it helped make the Game Boy a massive hit. Tetris is not only addictive but also fun, competitive, and relatively simple, attracting gamers and those who had no interest in gaming before. While there were plenty of exceptional titles released in ‘89, the cultural impact of Tetris cannot be discounted. That said, some contenders include River City Ransom, The Final Fantasy Legend, Batman: The Video Game, Final Fight, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, and others.

