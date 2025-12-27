All 11 Mainline Mega Man Games, Ranked

The Mega Man franchise launched in 1987 on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and since then, it’s become a massive multimedia franchise. There’s more than one series in the franchise, thanks to a reboot in 1993 with Mega Man X. After this, Mega Man Zero, Mega Man ZX, and Mega Man Legends followed. They are all part of the same continuity, but for this article, we’re just looking at what is known as the “Classic” series. These are the first 11 Mega Man games, many of which were released on the NES. They’ve been rated based on how much the fans love them, their place in the franchise’s lore, and most importantly, how much fun they are to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

11) Mega Man 8

Image courtesy of Capcom

Mega Man 8 was released on the Sega Saturn in 1996 before appearing on the PlayStation. It’s the first game in the franchise that was made for 32-bit systems. It follows Mega Man as he investigates a meteor crash on an island, where Dr. Wily plans to use an energy source for his evil plans. While the game is presented in the standard 2D format of earlier titles, it includes full-motion video and voice acting. The game is enjoyable and a good entry in the franchise, but it didn’t fully utilize the hardware capabilities of 32-bit systems, making it less of an advancement than it otherwise could have been.

10) Mega Man 6

Image courtesy of Capcom

The sixth installment in the franchise, Mega Man 6, was released on the NES in 1994. The game’s story follows Mega Man as he oversees a tournament that’s had eight of its powerful finalists compromised by Mr. X, and he must stop him before his plan is realized. The gameplay follows its five predecessors to a T, and doesn’t deviate from the formula, though it includes additional stages with alternate pathways. It also introduced the Rush adaptors and was the last game in the franchise made for an 8-bit system. While some criticized the game for its lack of innovation, it’s a beloved classic and a fantastic entry in the franchise.

9) Mega Man 7

Image courtesy of Capcom

The year after its predecessor arrived as a late-entry on the NES, Mega Man 7 dropped for the Super Nintendo. The game’s story takes place six months after the end of Mega Man 6, and sees Mega Man fight to stop Dr. Wily from using his Robot Masters to free himself. While the game’s format is the same as its predecessors, it received a significant sound and graphics upgrade thanks to the SNES’ hardware capabilities. This was another title that was criticized for lacking innovation, as the format had grown stale for some. That said, many appreciated continuing the gameplay they had come to love, and Mega Man 7 remains a popular favorite among retro enthusiasts.

8) Mega Man 11

Image courtesy of Capcom

Mega Man 11 was the last entry in the “Classic” mainline series, though it was released significantly later than its many predecessors. Mega Man 11 was released in 2018 on all available consoles, PCs, and other platforms. Despite coming out in the 2010s, Mega Man 11 retains the same gameplay style the franchise became famous for decades earlier. It features voice acting and is presented in a 2.5D graphic style. To date, Mega Man 11 is the best-selling title in the franchise, having sold more than 2 million copies, and it’s been praised by fans and critics alike.

7) Mega Man

Image courtesy of Capcom

While you’d think the first game in a successful franchise would be one of its best, 1987’s Mega Man isn’t nearly as good as its successors. While it established the franchise and detailed much of its lore, Mega Man is relatively short, and it’s incredibly difficult, making it a proper “Nintendo Hard” title. While that places it at #7 on this list, let’s be clear: it’s a fantastic game. There’s a reason Capcom kept on making one after another — the formula worked. Players loved the innovative level design and detail given to the lore and characters, so it’s no wonder Mega Man remains a beloved classic.

6) Mega Man 10

Image courtesy of Capcom

Mega Man 10 was released in 2010 on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii, and it’s set directly following the events of Mega Man 9. In the game, Mega Man and Proto Man work to find a cure for the Roboenza virus, which turns robots bad. The gameplay is the same as the classic formula, but it also features DLC that players can obtain. This introduced additional levels and allowed for the player to take control of Bass, first introduced in Mega Man & Bass in 1998. Like many titles from the classic series, Mega Man 10 received criticism for a lack of innovation, but that’s what makes these games great — they stick to what works.

5) Mega Man 4

Image courtesy of Capcom

The fourth Mega Man game was released in 1991 for the NES and picks up the story following the events of Mega Man 3. The game’s story focuses on Dr. Cossack and his Robot Masters, who are threatening the world, so Dr. Light dispatches Mega Man to take on the villains. The game’s format is the same as the first three, though it adds the New Mega Blaster, which upgrades Mega Man’s arm cannon, allowing for a charged shot. This addition changed the gameplay style while remaining true to the format. The game was a fan favorite from the classic era and remains highly replayable to this day.

4) Mega Man 9

Image courtesy of Capcom

While it was released in 2008 on WiiWare, PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live Arcade, Mega Man 9 has the look and feel of a classic NES title. This is not accidental, as the devs clearly wanted to emulate the same 8-bit visual style that made Mega Man a popular franchise. It’s the first game not to feature a physical release, requiring a download to play it, and it continues the story of Mega Man that ended in Mega Man 8. Everything about the game is a throwback to the franchise’s roots, making for a fun return to form alongside well-designed levels and high replayability.

3) Mega Man 5

Image courtesy of Capcom

Mega Man 5 arrived on the NES in 1992, and it’s set two months after the conclusion of Mega Man 4. In the game, Mega Man’s brother, Proto Man, takes a group of robots and attacks Dr. Light, forcing Mega Man to fight his brother. The game’s graphics and style are identical to those of the previous three games, and it significantly expands upon the franchise’s lore. Mega Man 5 ’s difficulty wasn’t nearly as bad as some of its predecessors, and it’s a favorite that’s been remade and re-released on pretty much anything capable of playing it.

2) Mega Man 3

Image courtesy of Capcom

The third title in the Mega Man franchise was released for the NES in 1990 and picks up the story after the events of Mega Man 2. In the game’s story, Mega Man must aid Dr. Light in his fight against Dr. Wily, and he’s got to make his way through a bunch of Robot Masters to do so. The game was a massive success upon release, selling more than a million copies. Like the first title, it is very difficult and adds a great deal of lore to the franchise. The game has since been re-released on everything, including mobile phones, and it’s an easy pick for the second-best game in the classic franchise.

1) Mega Man 2

Image courtesy of Capcom

Mega Man 2 isn’t merely the best in the classic mainline franchise; it’s also one of the best Capcom games of all time. The game takes place just after the first one, and sees Mega Man fight Dr. Wily and his Robot Masters. It significantly improved upon the first game, adding various gameplay tweaks and graphical improvements. The first Mega Man game didn’t sell incredibly well, but Mega Man 2 is the second-best-selling game in the franchise, with more than 1.5 million units sold. It’s also considered one of the greatest platformers and is easily the best Mega Man game in the classic series.

Which mainline Mega Man game is your favorite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!