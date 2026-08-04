Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Fan-Favorite Game from 2020 Is Coming to the Console

A fan-favorite game that launched back in 2020 seems to now be heading to Nintendo Switch 2. While 2020 was a bit of a strange year for video games, it’s still one that featured numerous great titles. For those on Switch, games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Hades, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and countless others launched on the platform to strong reviews. Now, one Switch game that also released in this same year but may have flown a bit under the radar seems poised to be upgraded for Switch 2 in the near future.

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As of today, a new ESRB listing for Spiritfarer on Nintendo Switch 2 was discovered. Developed by Thunder Lotus Games, Spiritfarer launched back in 2020 for virtually all platforms, including the Switch. The game, which is equal parts a management sim and a platformer, centers around a character named Stella who helps characters pass on to the afterlife by traveling aboard a ship. As such, Spiritfarer deals heavily with themes of death, making it a game that has elicited strong, emotional reactions from players.

Despite centering around some heavy-handed subject matter, Spiritfarer has been praised endlessly for its enticing gameplay and colorful art style. On Metacritic, the game stands at a strong average review score of 84/100. In addition, users on Steam have lavished a lot of praise upon Spiritfarer as well, as it boasts a “Very Positive” rating on the platform.

When Will This Game Come to Switch 2?

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As for when the release of Spiritfarer will happen on Nintendo Switch 2, it’s still hard to know. The listing for the game on the ESRB website doesn’t say anything about its launch timing, and Thunder Lotus Games has yet to make an official announcement. Still, whenever games like this do end up populating on the ESRB site, it usually means that their release isn’t far behind.

While details for Spiritfarer on Switch 2 are slim, it’s likely that the game will end up running far better on the console than it did on the original Switch. Although Spiritfarer isn’t a very technically demanding game, its release on Switch did come with some drawbacks to its performance that weren’t seen on other platforms. As a result, Thunder Lotus has almost certainly now made improvements on this front, which is why it would be getting a new release on Switch 2.

Perhaps the biggest question that surrounds this Switch 2 version of Spiritfarer, though, is whether or not those who already own the game on Switch would be able to upgrade for free. Publishers continue to be quite different from one another when it comes to this upgrade process between Nintendo platforms, with some providing the upgrades for free or very little money, while others charge full retail price for the new versions on Switch 2. What Thunder Lotus will ultimately decide is still unknown, but once we learn more, we’ll be sure to inform you here on ComicBook.