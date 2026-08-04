7 Years Ago, A Cartoon Network/Sonic Crossover Erupted on The Screen

Sonic the Hedgehog isn’t a stranger to Cartoon Network, as one of the biggest animated representations of the Sega mascot had a series of his own on the cable network. Sonic Boom is one of the most beloved cartoons in the hedgehog’s history, first premiering on Cartoon Network in 2014. Following this hilarious two-season series, Sonic would return to the cable channel, albeit in a way that many might not have expected. It has been seven years, but Sonic and Tails met with some Cartoon Network favorites that still resonate with many fans of both franchises to this day.

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OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes first premiered on Cartoon Network, ironically enough, first premiered the same year as Sonic Boom’s grand finale in 2017. For the Cartoon Cartoon’s third season, Sonic and Tails appeared in an episode, interacting with K.O. in a crossover that many didn’t see coming. Hilariously enough, in the episode “Let’s Meet Sonic,” the pair of Sega characters show up at K.O.’s convenience store, and the latter is starstruck by the anthropomorphic characters. Hilariously enough, Sonic is more than willing to give the young hero a chance to become a full-fledged hero, but only if the blue hedgehog can score a chili dog in the process. You can check out the start of the official crossover below.

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The Controversy of OK K.O., Crossover Included

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Even via a crossover with Sonic the Hedgehog, OK K.O. wasn’t able to avoid cancellation on Cartoon Network, which is especially surprising considering the number of famous cartoon characters that appeared in the show’s history. Countless characters from the cable channel’s history appeared to help K.O. fight against evil, including heroes from the likes of Ben 10, Uncle Grandpa, Regular Show, Over the Garden Wall, We Bare Bears, Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and almost too many others to count. Even Captain Planet was brought back to aid in the hero-in-training’s journey to become a full-fledged hero. Unfortunately, witnessing their crossovers in action is easier said than done at this point.

While the animated series was canceled in 2019, the Cartoon Network original series still had a home on HBO Max. In 2022, however, OK K.O. was stricken from the streaming service, much like Infinity Train, and was not picked up by any other platform. While Cartoon Network shows like The Powerpuff Girls and Courage the Cowardly Dog found new homes on Tubi, the same couldn’t be said for K.O.’s adventures. To this day, the Cartoon Network series cannot be streamed anywhere, though fans have not forgotten the beloved series. To this day, creator Ian Jones-Quartey still shares fans’ love of the franchise, and perhaps, one day, we’ll see the series make a comeback.