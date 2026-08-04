Chaotic Co-Op Game with Overwhelmingly Positive Steam Reviews Just Shadow Dropped a Huge Free Update

These days, co-op games on Steam are often synonymous with so-called “friendslop.” But gamers have enjoyed taking on chaotic multiplayer challenges from the beginning. That’s why co-op games like Overcooked continue to be popular to this day. But when it comes to chaotic cooking management games, I’m personally partial to PlateUp! And if its average Steam rating is any indication, I’m not the only one. Which is why it’s exciting that, in honor of the game’s 4th anniversary, PlateUp! just dropped a massive update out of nowhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlateUp! first released for PC via Steam back in 2022. Two years later, it made its way to console, where it first claimed my heart. At its core, it’s a roguelite cooking management game where the challenge seriously escalates as you progress. It is dangerously fun to play solo, but it also boasts online and local co-op for an amazingly good time with friends. And today, It’s Happening and Yogscast gave us a great excuse to jump back in with a new free content update for PlateUp!

Courtesy of It’s Happening and Yogscast Games

While I could easily spend way too much time telling you why I personally love PlateUp!, I’m just one person. One person who is on record as being a little bit obsessed with cooking games. So I’ll let the masses tell you why an update for PlateUp! is such a big deal. The game boasts an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, with over 12K reviews to date. Reviewers praise the game as a challenging yet relaxing spin on the Overcooked concept, and I tend to agree.

PlateUp! turns four today, and the developers couldn’t let that anniversary go by unnoticed. That’s why they’ve surprised fans by dropping the Turning Up the Heat free update on all platforms. It’s live right now, giving us all an excuse to reopen our kitchens on PC or console.

The free PlateUp! update includes 9 new challenge cards to make things even more difficult. Or, if you want to keep things chill instead, you can unlock new Chill cards that help turn down the heat. Speaking of heat, you can now cook and serve up Fajitas, which will need to come to the table steaming hot.

Courtesy of It’s Happening and Yogscast Games

Along with all this, the game is also getting a new Greenhouse you can fill with reusable plants that offer up unique buffs for your runs. The garage and cosmetics are also getting a cleanup, including new outfits for your little avatar. For those playing on Switch, PlateUp! will also now have the ability to track achievements on the handheld. And of course, the devs snuck in a few bug fixes and QoL updates, as well. You can read the full PlateUp! patch notes here to get all the details.

If you needed an excuse to kick back with a relaxing, yet difficult co-op cooking game, consider this your reason. PlateUp! is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The game normally costs $19.99 USD, but it’s on sale for 75% off on Steam until August 13th. Trust me, it’s worth it.