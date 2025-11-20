5 New Games Announced for Xbox Game Pass & Play Anywhere

Xbox just dropped a busy Partner Preview that delivered way more than most people expected for a November showcase. Instead of quick updates, the event turned into a long lineup of reveals, expansions, sequels, and gameplay drops that stretched across several genres. Everything shown supports Xbox’s Play Anywhere setup, so every title works across console, PC, and supported handhelds. It ended up being one of the most packed Partner Previews of the year.

The real hook of the show was the sheer variety of games, whether they were updates or new announcements. It was a showcase built to highlight why Game Pass and Play Anywhere matter, with each game adding something different to the growing lineup. If you missed the event, here is every new game Xbox announced, broken down one by one.

5. Armatus

Armatus opened the showcase with a clean and stylish debut that instantly grabbed attention. This was a brand-new reveal built around fast-paced sci-fi combat with quick traversal, with a dash of Remnant 2 thrown into the mix. The trailer made it feel like a game focused on momentum more than anything, and it came across as the type of title that could grow a strong community if its gameplay matches the confidence of the reveal. Even with a short showing, it left a strong impression and set the tone for how big this Partner Preview actually was. Armatus is confirmed for Game Pass and Play Anywhere, letting players dive into the experience on console, PC, or handheld without missing a beat.

4. Raji: Kaliyuga

Raji: Kaliyuga is the brand-new sequel to Raji: An Ancient Epic, and it was announced as a major reveal during the event. The trailer leaned heavily into Indian mythology with lush environments and creatures reminiscent of that culture. This announcement confirmed that the sequel will be part of Game Pass and Play Anywhere, giving players on any supported device a chance to jump into its epic mythological world. Fans of the original will likely be drawn to the upgraded scale and deeper story, making it one of the most ambitious new titles shown today.

3. Echo Generation 2

Echo Generation 2 was another standout reveal, surprising viewers with its bigger, sharper world. The voxel art style returns but feels more detailed and cinematic, while combat is more layered than the original game. According to the reveal trailer, the sequel keeps its supernatural sci-fi mystery elements but adds RPG systems, such as what appears to be deckbuilding, which will undoubtedly change how each run plays out. Echo Generation 2 joins the cast of games coming to Game Pass and Play Anywhere, so players can pick it up on console or PC and explore its expanded world and new gameplay systems.

2. Vampire Crawlers

Vampire Crawlers was one of the most shocking new announcements during the event. From the creators of Vampire Survivors, the Vampire Crawlers trailer showed a total perspective change from the prequel, showcasing fast-paced combat combined with roguelike deck-building, meaning each run plays differently depending on how you use your cards. Waves of enemies appear constantly, making it a game that demands quick reflexes and smart choices. The game also looks approachable for short sessions but rewarding enough for players who want to push their skills further. Since it’s coming to Game Pass and Play Anywhere, players can dive in on console or PC and start experimenting with different strategies.

1. Erosion

Erosion was another new reveal. It is a tense roguelike built around an unforgiving western-style environment, at least initially. The trailer highlighted harsh weather and crumbling landscapes, showing that the world itself is a major obstacle. Players will need to adapt quickly, using strategy and timing rather than brute force to survive. Combat looks just as intense, with the trailer showing snippets of high-speed gameplay. It’s clear, though, that the game is emphasizing its tone, making every encounter feel dangerous and every choice meaningful. Erosion is confirmed for Game Pass and Play Anywhere, so players on console or PC can experience the oppressive world from anywhere. The presentation alone suggests a game that will stick in your mind even when you’re not playing.

