Xbox’s New Handheld Can Play PlayStation Games

Xbox’s new handheld device will be able to play PlayStation games. The console wars have been running rampant for decades now, but there have been some major changes this past generation. We’ve begun to see more platform holders like Xbox and PlayStation putting their games on other platforms. PlayStation has supported PC, but has also experimented with Nintendo Switch with LEGO Horizon Adventures. It seems like PlayStation’s primary focus is its own consoles and PC, but Xbox is taking a very different approach. Xbox is putting its games pretty much everywhere, including PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. It’s a huge departure from how platform holders typically operate, but a move that may be absolutely necessary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With all of that said, some Xbox fans are upset that this isn’t more transactional. PlayStation fans are eating good and getting a lot of great Xbox games like Gears of War, but Xbox fans aren’t getting the same thing in return. MLB The Show is the closest thing they’ve got, but that was a decision made by MLB itself and less so PlayStation. However, the tides may be turning in some way. There have been some rumors that the next Xbox console will feature Steam in some capacity, potentially allowing Xbox players the chance to play PlayStation games on Xbox. Although we still likely have a few years to go before that happens, another alternative is coming.

At Xbox’s summer showcase, the company announced an Xbox handheld in partnership with ASUS. The two companies are coming together to make an Xbox version of its ROG Ally handheld which has been competing with Steam Deck for some time now. This will allow users to have a PC handheld that natively runs Xbox PC/Play Anywhere games, utilize Xbox Game Pass, and be connected to the Xbox ecosystem.

However, it can also run Steam and other PC platforms like Epic Games Store. It’s a very versatile device. YouTuber Destin Legarie got to go hands-on with the device and confirmed that he was able to install PlayStation’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from his Steam library on the device. This means you should be able to download other PlayStation games on PC such as The Last of Us and God of War. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who are familiar with these kinds of devices, but it does indicate that Xbox is doing a lot to make itself available everywhere and connect all these gaming ecosystems as much as possible.

PlayStation has made a lot of its best games available on PC, though there are some games and franchises that have yet to make the jump. This could be the start of something really interesting if Xbox continues down this path and does manage to get Steam running on its next console.

What do you think of this? Let me know in the comments.