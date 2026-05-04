007 First Light Game Length Revealed Ahead of Release

The amount of time it will take to complete 007 First Light has now been revealed ahead of the game’s launch. All the way back in 2020, developer IO Interactive announced that it was working on a video game centered around James Bond. Since that reveal, news on what would eventually become 007 First Light had largely been silent, that is, until the game’s re-emergence this past year. Now, ahead of its impending arrival, those at IOI have informed players of just how long it should take to see the game through from beginning to end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on info provided by JorRaptor, 007 First Light’s campaign is expected to be around 20 hours in total. This number comes directly from those on the development team at IO Interactive, namely the game’s director, which suggests that this estimate should be quite an accurate one. That being said, there’s always the chance that the campaign of 007 First Light could be considerably shorter or longer, depending on one’s own playstyle and the difficulty they look to put the game on.

Still, even if 20 hours ends up being an average, it suggests that there should be a lot in store for 007 First Light. It also implies that the game is far bigger than some of IO Interactive’s previous releases with the Hitman franchise. To simply complete most Hitman games, players would only need to set aside 8 to 12 hours to see through the campaign. For 007 First Light to be lengthier tells us that this could be the most comprehensive story IO Interactive has ever crafted. Whether or not it will be as replayable as past Hitman games, however, remains to be seen.

As mentioned, 007 First Light is set to arrive at the end of this month on May 27th and will be playable across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook in the days and weeks ahead as we’ll have a lot more to share with you on 007 First Light in the lead-up to its launch.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

[H/T Insider Gaming]