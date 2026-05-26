New The Witcher 3 DLC Speculation Heats Up Following CDPR Announcement

A new announcement from developer CD Projekt Red has sparked speculation that new DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will soon be announced. Despite being over ten years old, multiple reports and rumors have asserted since late 2025 that new DLC for The Witcher 3 is currently in the works. This expansion content is said to help bridge the gap to the upcoming The Witcher 4, which is expected to still be somewhat far off. And while CDPR itself has yet to confirm these rumors, a new broadcast could finally do just that later this week.

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As of today, CD Projekt Red revealed that it will be holding a new stream on May 28th to celebrate The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine. Released in 2016, Blood and Wine is considered the game’s best expansion and is also one of the most acclaimed DLCs in history. CD Projekt Red said that this stream will feature Kacper Niepokólczycki and Magdalena Zych looking back on Blood and Wine as a way of celebrating this 10-year milestone.

Although no new announcements were promised by CDPR during this presentation, that hasn’t stopped fans from thinking that this could be when the studio chooses to unveil its new The Witcher 3 DLC. Replies to the news on social media have been littered with fans not only requesting additional DLC for the game, but also believing that this venue would be a logical one to show off the expansion for the first time.

Toussaint, the land of love and wine 🍷



Join us on May 28th at 5 PM CEST for a special anniversary stream of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine. Together with Kacper Niepokólczycki and Magdalena Zych, we’ll return once more to the land of knights, vineyards, and vampires!



Stream… pic.twitter.com/7rNKx5wumB — The Witcher (@thewitcher) May 26, 2026

Again, it’s worth stressing that there is no guarantee that The Witcher 3 will be getting more DLC at all, so it’s worth taking these previous rumors with a grain of salt. In addition, if CD Projekt Red is looking to release new content for The Witcher 3, it might look to make such an announcement at a larger event. With Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Games Showcase, and PlayStation’s new State of Play all right around the corner, one of these broadcasts might make more sense for this DLC to be unveiled rather than at this smaller stream hosted by CDPR.

Either way, we won’t have to wait long to find out, as this The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine event will happen on Thursday. If anything noteworthy does end up coming from the stream, then we’ll be sure to share that news with you here on ComicBook.

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