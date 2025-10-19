Next James Bond Theme Song Artist Reportedly Revealed

It would appear that 007 First Light is sparing no expense when it comes to translating the cinematic experience of James Bond to a video game. The character of James Bond is one of the most storied fictional spies of all-time. He’s been around for over 60 years across film, novels, and video games, becoming a pop culture icon. As we speak, Amazon is currently reinventing James Bond for the big screen in a new movie that will be directed by Blade Runner 2049 and Dune director Denis Villeneuve. However, before then, we’ll get the first brand new James Bond game in over a decade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next year, 007 First Light will be released, and it won’t be connected to any films. Previous Bond games have historically used the voice and likeness of the current James Bond movie actor, but this time, there isn’t a cinematic James Bond to pull from. As a result, developer IO Interactive has full freedom to basically make its own Bond, even telling a new story where we see the origins of the character and how he became 007 proper. It’s an exciting new take on the character and will see Dexter: Original Sin actor Patrick Gibson playing James Bond.

007 First Light‘s Theme Song Will Seemingly Be Written and Performed by Lana Del Rey

Play video

With that said, it seems like IO Interactive and Amazon are putting a lot of effort into making this game feel like it has the production value of a flashy Bond film. That will seemingly include a big theme song as well. The Bond films have a history of recruiting legendary artists to make an original song unique to each film, typically played during a gorgeous opening credits sequence. Some notable names behind legendary Bond songs include Adele, Paul McCartney, Duran Duran, and Billie Eilish.

As spotted by Reddit user ConversationDue8475, a new song simply titled “First Light” has been registered to the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers by Lana Del Rey under her real name of Elizabeth Grant. Is it possible that she is writing and singing a song that also shares the title of 007 First Light just months ahead of its release? Maybe, but that would be a mighty coincidence, especially because she has a history with the franchise.

Lana Del Rey produced a song known as “24” which was in contention for the 24th Bond film, Spectre. The song was officially released by the artist in 2015 as part of her album “Honeymoon” and definitely has the moody cinematic feel of a song for the Daniel Craig era of James Bond. Fans praised the song, but the producers went with Sam Smith’s “Writing on the Wall” for the final film.

In 2024, Lana Del Rey confirmed the speculation that “24” was indeed written for Spectre and expressed desire for doing another Bond song. So, it seems like IO Interactive may have heard her public calls for such a thing and granted her the opportunity with 007 First Light… either that or “First Light” will be yet another rejected Bond song, but that seems less likely.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!