Patrick Gibson Confirms Work on Video Game Following James Bond Rumors

Dexter: Original Sin actor confirms he’s working on a video game following intense speculation and rumors of him being James Bond in 007 First Light. The role of James Bond is not one that is taken lightly. It is a sacred role that has only been held by a handful of legendary actors, some of whom have even been knighted. It’s a role that defines a career and that’s why there has been a lot of speculation about who would next play James Bond for the last decade, even before Daniel Craig officially bowed out as 007. We’re still a ways away on the next Bond movie, but that doesn’t mean someone else can’t play the character elsewhere.

Hitman developer IO Interactive has been hard at work on 007 First Light for the last five years or so, operating under almost total secrecy during that entire time. The team recently revealed the first trailer for the game which, of course, features our first look at Bond himself. Historically, the 007 games have used the actors from the films, whether through just likeness or actual performance, but this time, IO Interactive is making their own Bond and that includes a new actor. It wasn’t long before fans thought they recognized the new James Bond actor as Dexter: Original Sin star Patrick Gibson.

Patrick Gibson Confirms He’s in a Video Game Following James Bond Rumors

007 first light

IO Interactive is remaining hush hush on who is playing the role, despite it being glaringly obvious to everyone else. The developer has plans to say more on the cast of the game when it reveals a proper new look at the action/adventure game this summer, but as of right now, nothing is “confirmed”. However, Patrick Gibson recently did an interview with NCIS: Origins actor Austin Stowell for the print version of emmy Magazine and the interview began with Gibson confirming he is indeed working on a video game.

“I’m in London.,” said Gibson. “I was shooting a video game and was doing mocap and had all these fu**ing dots on my head. I just hopped out of the suit […] I’m still in the studio.”

Although IO Interactive is based in Denmark, they also have an office in Brighton, England and London is about an hour and a half away from there. It’s likely they rent a mocap stage there to use for their games, as a lot of game developers do not own their own stage. It seems like all of this just fuels more speculation that Gibson is indeed our young James Bond, unless he is somehow working on a completely different game, but that seems very unlikely.