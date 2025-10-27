2007 DS and Wii Game Reportedly Coming to PlayStation and Xbox for the First Time

A 2007 Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii game from EA is reportedly coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, which means coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms for the very first time. And according to a new report, this is happening soon. More specifically, it is happening on November 18. Now, the report does not say when this is all going to be officially announced, but November 18 is very close, so official word has to be imminent if this is true.

The report comes the way of Billbil-Kun, one of the most reliable industry insiders with a perfect track record. In a new report, Billbil-Kun specifically reveals that following its release on Nintendo Switch and PC, MySims: Cozy Bundle — which features both MySims and MySims Kingdom — is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on the aforementioned date. The report adds this is the date, specifically, because this is when the Nintendo Switch exclusivity ends. For those that don’t know, MySims: Cozy Bundle hit Nintendo Switch on November 19, 2024, before coming to PC earlier this year.

Additional Details

When the recent EA release comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X, it will be priced at $40, which translates to $20 per game. And this isn’t surprising considering this is the exact price it costs on Nintendo Switch and PC. Meanwhile, the report adds that there will be physical editions at retail in addition to digital availability.

About the Game

As noted, MySims: Cozy Bundle is simply a combo of MySims and MySims: Kingdom. The former is a 2007 EA release for the Nintendo DS and Nintendo Wii that serves as a spin-off of The Sims series. Upon release, it garnered a Metacritic score of 68, which is not great, but it still managed to sell an impressive four million copies.

Meanwhile, MySims: Kingdoms followed a year later, in 2008, via the same platforms, and its reception was more positive, at least on the Wii. The Wii version of the game garnered a 76 on Metacritic, while the DS version only came in at 58. Commercially, it fared similarly to its predecessor.

Due to the designs of Nintendo DS and Wii games, we don’t see many from either system make their way to modern platforms very often. However, it does look like the former is coming to Nintendo Switch Online soon. To this end, when releases like this happen, they are a bit more notable than your average nostalgic cash grab.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.