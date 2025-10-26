4 Forgotten GameCube Games That Could Thrive on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo GameCube had some truly amazing games, making it a beloved console to this day. With classic GameCube titles finally headed to Nintendo Switch Online for the Switch 2, some great games are getting a second chance to shine. But even as great games like Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness and The Legend of Zelda: Windwaker arrive on Switch 2, there are plenty of amazing games we still need to see make a comeback. Whether that’s through a re-release in the Nintendo Switch Online library or a full-on remake, these games could thrive on the Switch 2.

The GameCube classics library for NSO is largely tied to the newest Nintendo console. Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed a wave of exciting new additions that will be exclusive to Switch 2. These classics included a few Pokémon spin-offs, Fire Emblem Path of Radience, and some solid Mario titles. But there are a few underrated GameCube games that still need to arrive on Switch 2, and these 4 could really thrive.

4. Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem

Image courtesy of Silicon knights and nintendo

Nintendo isn’t exactly known for horror games. But once upon a time, GameCube exclusive Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem impressed horror fans. The game unfortunately never sold particularly well, but those who did play it still consider it one of the best horror games ever made. At one time, a sequel was in the works, but it never came to fruition.

With the Switch 2, Nintendo is clearly trying to court fans of games outside the typical Mario wheelhouse. And adding this beloved horror title to the Switch 2’s GameCube library would be a slam dunk, letting players experience the classic scares all over again. Given its outstanding story and impressive Sanity mechanic, Eternal Darkness deserves a second life on Switch 2.

3. Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg

Image courtesy of Sonic Team and SEGA

Mario might hold the 3D platforming crown where Nintendo is concerned, but many players have a soft spot for Billy Hatcher and the Giant Egg. This Sega title puts players in the role of Billy, a pretty average kid. But once he picks up a magic egg, he gets special abilities that help Billy better navigate his platforming adventures.

This game didn’t sell particularly well and received mixed reviews. But even so, many gamers have fond memories of this GameCube title. It has a few issues with camera angles and physics, but it’s still a solid 3D platformer. Given that we’re still waiting on the next Mario game, there’s definitely space for this forgotten GameCube game to return to Switch 2.

2. Geist

Image courtesy of n-Space and Nintendo

You know what we don’t have enough of these days? Ghost games. Yes, vampires and zombies are cool, but ghosts can offer some really interesting game mechanics. And back in 2005, Geist brought GameCube players a haunted adventure. It was the second M-rated title on the console following Eternal Darkness, and many gamers are still thinking about this ghostly good game.

Geist is a unique action-adventure title where you play as a ghost on a mission to reclaim your body. This leads to some unique mechanics, including possession. It even has a multiplayer mode, which sounds like it would be an absolute slam dunk with the new GameChat feature on Switch 2.

1. Star Fox Adventures

Image courtesy of Nintendo

As an untraditional take on the Star Fox games, Star Fox Adventures has a bit of a bad reputation with die-hard fans. Though it sold fairly well, many players were frustrated with its departure from the traditional Star Fox gameplay. That has given it a bad reputation, one that it doesn’t necessarily deserve.

Though it may not feel like classic Star Fox, this GameCube title is actually pretty fun. It’s got engaging combat and solid visuals for the time. The voice acting can be a bit much at times, and we still need a true return to form for Star Fox. But in the meantime, many players with fond memories of this game would welcome a chance to revisit it on the Switch 2.

What underrated GameCube games do you want to see return on Switch 2?