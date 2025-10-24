New Report Has Disappointing News for Nintendo GameCube Fans

A new report has disappointing news for Nintendo GameCube nostalgics. It has been 24 years since Nintendo released the GameCube. The sixth-generation console didn’t sell very well, only selling 21 million units, and it had a short lifespan as the Wii replaced it within five years when it was released in 2006. A year later, in 2007, it was discontinued. Ultimately, the console was a failure for Nintendo, but it is a favorite of many hardcore Nintendo fans. Meanwhile, the console may have had a short lifespan, but some of the best games between 2001 and 2007 were GameCube games, and exclusives at that.

For example, in 2004 Retro Studios and Nintendo released one of the best games of this generation of gaming: Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, a sequel to Metroid Prime, one of the greatest games of all time. The original Metroid Prime was released in 2002, but Nintendo released a remaster of it in 2023. Many assumed the other Metroid Prime games would follow suit with their own remasters ahead of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which itself is slated to release later this year. This has not happened, and according to a new report, this is not going to change; not in time for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, at least.

New Report

The new report comes the way of Kiwi Talkz, a YouTuber known for the occasional scope pertaining to Nintendo. According to the insider, a remaster of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes does not exist.

“I have been saying for ages now that there is no Metroid Prime 2 Remastered,” claims the insider. “No devs I have spoken to have acknowledged its existence, I can’t get any info on it, even the HD ports sounded like BS.”

Injecting opinion and speculation into this, Kiwi Talkz notes Retro probably doesn’t want anyone else working on such a project and would want to handle a remaster if there were one. The problem is that they have been busy with Metroid Prime 4. If this is the case, there is a possibility it will be released after Metroid Prime 4 is released; however, Nintendo will probably want to see the commercial performance of Metroid Prime 4 before it pours more resources into the series.

While this GameCube game may not be returning soon, another GameCube classic did return this week, but you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to access it.

