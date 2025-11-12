2025’s Breakout Steam Hit Is Finally Releasing on PS5

Recently, PlayStation hosted the Japanese version of its popular State of Play presentation. There, we learned all about Elden Ring Nightreign‘s upcoming DLC and were told when to expect the second beta of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, the upcoming fighter from Arc System Works. In addition to those big-hitter announcements, PlayStation revealed several smaller games, including the reveal that Steam’s popular arcade racer Tokyo Xtreme Racer is coming to PlayStation 5 very soon.

The brief new trailer announced that Tokyo Xtreme Racer is launching on PS5 on February 26th, 2026. The racer has been out on PC for a few months now and has quickly rocketed up the charts, thanks to its no-frills arcade racing. If you’re a fan of classic racers like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 and OutRun, Tokyo Xtreme Racer is worth a look.

What is Tokyo Xtreme Racer?

The Tokyo Xtreme Racer (known as Shutokō Battle in Japan) first launched in 1994. That said, it’s been mostly off the market since 2006. Sure, there have been a few mobile games since then, but the 2025 reboot is the first racer fans have gotten their hands on in a long time.

Thankfully, the wait has paid off. Players have responded incredibly well to Tokyo Xtreme Racer on PC, which is a blessing considering how concerned many fans were about the early access version. Since then, developer Genki has put in a ton of work to get Tokyo Xtreme Racer into a good position, even earning the Award for Excellence at the Japan Game Awards 2025.

The reason for the love and admiration is that Tokyo Xtreme Racer is stripping back much of the fluff that modern arcade racers have added. Tokyo Xtreme Racer is all about bold style and great driving. You’re dropped into a sealed-off version of future Tokyo and must compete against countless rivals to earn your spot at the top of the leaderboard.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer does have one fun gimmick. Genki’s Spirit Point Battle races test more than just your speed. In these races, your willpower is tested as you try to break your opponent’s resolve while speeding through traffic. There are also a few very challenging boss races throughout that will put even the best racing fans through their paces. If you’re looking for a test of your driving skill, be sure to take on Melancholic Angel, though she did get a slight when TXR25 came out of early access.

There are a few nitpicks some fans have, particularly when it comes to the breadth of customization, but anyone who loves classic arcade racers needs to try out Tokyo Xtreme Racer 25. It feels like we’re back in the golden age of PS2 racers, and if Genki keeps up the momentum, it’ll be good for the racing community to have another series to compete with Forza Horizon and whatever’s happening next with Need for Speed.



