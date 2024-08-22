SNES Series From the 90s Making a Comeback in 2025

An SNES series from the 1990s is making an unexpected comeback in 2025. The series in question debuted specifically back in 1994, a year that saw the likes of Final Fantasy VI, Donkey Kong Country, Super Metroid, DOOM II, Daytona USA, Tekken, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, X-COM: UFO Defense, NBA Jam, Ace Driver, Earthworm Jim, and more all release. Console gaming was still in its infancy at this time, and as a result, not nearly as popular. Meanwhile, there were plenty of games out of Japan not making their way to Europe and North America. One series that never made the impact in the west that it did in Japan was Tokyo Xtreme Racer, which debuted in 1994 with Shutoko Battle ’94. It is a series that has been dormant since 2006, unless you count two isolated mobile releases in 2011 and 2017. That said, this is being remedied.

This morning, Genki announced that the racing series is getting its first proper new game in 18 years. When exactly in 2025 it will arrive, we don’t know, but it will be on PC via Steam. Right now, there is no word of a console version, whether that is Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S.

That said, this installment has been described as a console racing game, so presumably console ports are in the pipeline they may just not be ready in time for launch. It could also be a Switch 2 game, which is why only PC is mentioned. Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation.

“Tokyo Xtreme Racer is a racing game set in a sealed-off future Tokyo, where you compete for the fastest speed in your customized cars on the highways that weave through the city, aiming to reach the top,” reads an official blurb about the new game. “Drive real cars on meticulously recreated courses, compete against powerful rivals, slip through other cars, and engage in spirit-wracking battles. This is a series with unparalleled appeal. A new title, Tokyo Xtreme Racer, is now in development. Please look forward to the release of more information.”

