Forza Horizon 6 Reveal Is Reportedly Imminent

The reveal of Forza Horizon 6 is reportedly… well, on the horizon. The Forza franchise is one of the key pillars of the Xbox brand and is arguably one of the only franchises that still has some gas in the tank. Halo has lost a lot of its luster, Gears of War hasn’t had a big new game in six years (though it may be getting a resurgence with the upcoming remaster), and other big franchises like Call of Duty were bought by Microsoft. Forza Horizon is a homegrown success story that seems to only get bigger with each entry, especially after Forza Horizon 5 dominated sales charts with its PS5 port.

Of course, Forza Horizon is a spin-off of the far more “realistic” racing game Forza Motorsport. Horizon is an arcade-y take on the franchise that combines the tight racing mechanics and depth with an open-world with big set piece races. Unfortunately, it appears that the future of Forza Motorsport is in doubt after developer Turn 10 was hit with massive layoffs earlier this year. However, Playground Games’ Forza Horizon franchise marches on and the new game is apparently right around the corner.

Forza Horizon 6 Reveal Reportedly Happening Next Month

forza horizon 5

A new rumor from Windows Central, a fairly reliable source for Xbox news, claims that Forza Horizon 6 is being revealed in a matter of weeks. According to the outlet, they’ve seen documentation that Forza Horizon 6 will be announced at Tokyo Game Show 2025. The event will be held between September 25th – 28th and will feature a lot of great games, including Xbox titles. It’s heavily rumored that Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan, which is why the game is being revealed at a Japanese trade show instead of something like Summer Game Fest. Forza Horizon’s maps historically feature a lot of big open fields and spaces, but it could be really cool if this game lets us race through the streets of Tokyo, Fast and the Furious style.

As of right now, we still urge you to take this with a grain of salt since it’s a rumor, but it has been four years since Forza Horizon 5 and the game has stopped receiving major content updates. This indicates the team is putting their energy into the next game and hopefully, that means it’s releasing soon. Forza games typically release in the fall, so it’s possible Microsoft will release this in November or December. If not, a spring 2026 release feels more likely, possibly ahead of GTA 6. It’s also unclear if Forza Horizon 6 will come to PS5 on release day, but it seems likely given the roaring success of the previous title on the Sony console.

