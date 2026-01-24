2026 PS5 Exclusive Game Releasing Soon Has Divided PlayStation Fans

A 2026 PS5 exclusive game is releasing soon, and it has PlayStation fans divided ahead of its release. The new PS5 game was actually supposed to come to Xbox Series X — in addition to PS5 and PC — when it releases on March 12, but the Xbox version has been cancelled two months out, making the game a PS5 console exclusive. That said, it appears that many PlayStation fans are going to skip it.

On March 12, developer Sedleo and publisher Dear Villagers are releasing a 14th century medieval action-adventure game dubbed 13:48 Ex Voto, which appears to be a smaller production from the pair and a debut from the former. The Xbox Series X version of the game has been cancelled only five months after its announcement, so the team can “focus the studio’s efforts on delivering the best experience possible for PC and PlayStation.”

PlayStation Fans Divided

To accompany the release date announcement and word that the Xbox version was canned, the aforementioned pair released a new story trailer. And the reception to this story trailer hasn’t been very good. To this end, it has 183 likes to 145 dislikes, which is almost a 50/50 split.

Now, it is possible that some of the dislikes are from those on Xbox unhappy that the Xbox Series X version has been cancelled five months after said version was announced, and two months before its release, but there aren’t many comments that allude to this being the case. Rather, most of the negative comments are about the main character and her appearance. That said, there are also plenty of comments excited for the release, hence why it has slightly more likes than dislikes.

While the game is set to be a PS5 console exclusive, PlayStation has zero involvement, and interest so far suggests this is going to be a minor release in 2026. Whatever the case, those interested based on the trailer above should expect to fork over $24.99 when it releases. This $24.99 price point suggests the game is going to be on the shorter side, but so far, this has not been explicitly confirmed.

