One specific PS5 controller change gives it a major upgrade. With the PS5, Sony broke away from the DualShock mold in favor of something new, the DualSense. And the DualSense is an impressive piece of tech. It is certainly more impressive than its counterpart, the Xbox Series X controller. Of course, the PS5 controller could be cheaper with less tech in it, though Sony would probably still charge the same price regardless. What would undoubtedly be true, though, is that the battery would take longer to die. To this end, the battery of the DualSense is unimpressive; however, there are ways to improve it in the settings.

For those who do not know, in the settings of the PlayStation 5, there is a setting that you can turn on that will instantly improve the battery health of your DualSense. To this end, click System in the settings of your PS5 console. From here, click Power Saving. After this, click on Set Time Until Controllers Turn Off. Conclude the process by turning it “After 10 Minutes.” Why this isn’t a default setting is unclear. Perhaps it’s so your battery dies quicker, leading to more PS5 controller purchases. That said, Sony has given this option with both the PS4 and PS3 as well, it’s just never the default option.

Leaving the PS5 Idle

Of course, if you never leave the PS5 idle, aka you never put down the DualSense or walk away from it, then this is going to give you tangible benefit. Meanwhile, there is no testing that demonstrates, on average, how much battery this saves in the long run, but it’s a setting that can’t hurt, and every PS5 and PS5 Pro user should take advantage of.

This has, of course, been an option since the launch of the PS5 console back in 2020. However, many PS5 and PS5 Pro users, if not most of them, don’t know about it, and that is because most don’t spend any time in settings unless they feel compelled to make a specific change. To this end, you would only know about this if you spent time familiarizing yourself with the settings and saw something on the Internet about it.

