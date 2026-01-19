Forgotten Open-World Ubisoft Game Now One of the Most-Played PS5 Games

A forgotten open-world Ubisoft game released in 2023 has returned to the Top 100 Most-Played PSN games chart for the first time since launch. More specifically, it has charted in the #80 spot, around titles like Final Fantasy XIV Online, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and NBA 2K25. That said, there is a good reason for its reemergence, aka it is not random.

Ubisoft’s biggest series are no doubt Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and anything it puts the name Tom Clancy on. Sometimes it works on licensed IP, though. However, recent attempts at licensing IP for it haven’t worked out very well. The biggest example of this is Star Wars Outlaws, but another often forgotten example is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

One of the Best Looking PS5 Games

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was released back on December 7, 2023, via the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X by Ubisoft developer Massive Entertainment, the team best-known for The Division series. It is also behind the aforementioned Star Wars flop. So, it has had a mixed bag lately, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was very much a mixed bag. To this end, it has a 72 on Metacritic, which isn’t a great score, but it also had some big fans at launch, who, in particular, were blown away by its graphics. What is undenibale though, is that it seemingly sold pretty softly given its budget and the IP involved. To this end, we don’t expect a sequel; however, the recent release of Avatar: Fire and Ash has seemingly reignited some interest in the game.

We don’t have the official top 100 most-played PS5 games, but we have an unofficial list from PS Time Tracker, which is an opt-in program, but one with a substantial database. And over the last 30 days, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the 80th most-played game on PSN, according to their database, with an average session lasting one hour and 37 minutes.

The chances of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora sticking around in the coming months are very slim; however, for those interested in checking it out, it is available on the PlayStation Store for $29.99, a permanently reduced price. It cost $60 at launch. It is not currently available on any form of PS Plus, but it does boast PS5 Pro enhancements for those with the premium Sony console.

