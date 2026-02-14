2K Games Is Delisting Two Games Forever Very Soon

Video game publisher 2K Games is preparing to delist two of its games very soon, with plans to shut each down entirely later this year. Delistings, sadly, aren’t very rare nowadays, as virtually every major publisher (Electronic Arts, Sega, Capcom, etc.) tends to take down multiple games each year for one reason or another. Now, this situation will be playing out once again with 2K, although those interested in picking up these titles will still have time to do so before they’re gone.

As of this week, 2K Games announced that a pair of games from its 2K Sports label will become unavailable on digital marketplaces at the end of the month. The games in question are WWE 2K Battlegrounds and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. WWE 2K Battlegrounds released in 2020 and was an arcade-style wrestling game that featured many playable characters from WWE’s history. Likewise, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 was an arcade sports title that allowed players to play as various stars from the current NBA and legends of the past. While the reception to both games was never incredible, 2K has now opted to delist them both from Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation, and PC storefronts on February 26th.

These 2K Games Will Shut Down Completely in 2026

Outside of merely delisting WWE 2K Battlegrounds and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, which will make them unavailable for purchase any longer, 2K is also shutting down the servers for each game as well. This move is one that won’t take hold until a bit longer, though, and will occur on July 9th. As such, if you happen to buy either of these games before they’re gone, you’ll be able to experience them as normal for a few more months.

When it comes to the reason behind delisting and shutting down these games, 2K didn’t provide any specifics. In all likelihood, though, the lack of players for WWE 2K Battlegrounds and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 was the main contributor. Rather than continuing to spend money to keep the servers alive for these titles that don’t have many active players, 2K decided it would be best to shut them down and save a few bucks. For those who do want to continue playing WWE 2K Battlegrounds and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 in the future, the single-player and multiplayer elements will still be accessible in an offline capacity once the servers are shuttered for good.

