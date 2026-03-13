New Game from Moonlighter Devs Lets You Play as Dracula

With the annual GDC Festival of Gaming underway, plenty of games and developers are making exciting new announcements. From the first gameplay for Stupid Never Dies to plenty of news on major updates and releases, gamers have plenty to look forward to. And that includes the next game from Digital Sun, the team that brought us indie hits like Moonlighter and Cataclismo. On March 12th, Digital Sun officially announced its next game, ReVamp. And it’s looking good.

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Re-Vamp is a single-player castle-defense roguelite with a Gothic vibe. Players step into the role of Dracula, cursed with a never-ending quest to defend his throne. And if the initial reveal trailer is any indication, this is shaping up to be another solid game from the team that delivered Moonlighter. We don’t yet have a release window for ReVamp, but the initial gameplay details promise a fun combination of castle base building, tower defense, and real-time melee combat.

ReVamp Reveal Trailer Shows Off Vampire Tower Defense Soaked in Gothic Horror

Image courtesy of Digital Sun

If you’re a vampire fan or enjoyer of roguelites, basebuilders, or tower-defense games, ReVamp is one for your wishlist. The game puts players on Dracula’s throne, where they command and reconfigure their fortress. Your changes to the castle will impact the flow of enemies on the battlefield, shifting the battle in real-time. The waves of barbarians, knights, and priests will get more powerful over time, with new tactics you’ll need to adapt to fend off.

In addition to castle crafting trickery, Dracula wields an army of supernatural beings who can help fend off enemy hordes. But if you want something done right, sometimes, you have to do it yourself. And that means players will step into the battle as Dracula himself, unleashing melee attacks and using blood magic to turn the tides of battle in his favor. As you do, you’ll unlock new rooms, powers for your minions, and other tools to help keep your strategy sharp.

The reveal trailer is a combination of cinematics and initial gameplay footage. So, it gives us a pretty good sense of the game’s flavor and mechanics already. From the looks of it, it’s a nice blend of Metroidvania, tower defense, and strategic army management. You can get a first look at this exciting new indie release in the ReVamp reveal trailer below:

Play video

From the looks of it, ReVamp will offer a varied gameplay loop that keeps things interesting while also delivering on those Gothic vibes. The blend of base-building, tower defense, and real-time melee battles certainly has me curious to see more from this one.

If you’re eager to sink your teeth into ReVamp, the game’s Steam page is live and ready for your Wishlist. While the release date is likely still a while off, Digital Sun will be hosting “multiple playtests” in the coming months to gather initial feedback on the game. If you want to take part, you can join the ReVamp Discord for a shot at becoming a playtester for this Gothic Tower-Defensevania.

Does ReVamp look like your kind of game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

