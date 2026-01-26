39-Year-Old Square Enix RPG Is One of the Most Popular Xbox Game Pass Games Right Now

A classic Square Enix RPG from 1987, in other words, a 39-year-old Square Enix RPG, is one of the most popular games on Xbox Game Pass right now, in 2026. Of course, there are plenty of nostalgic gamers likely revisiting the SNES classic now that it comes courtesy of an Xbox Game Pass subscription, but there are presumably newer gamers checking out the game as well, because while it may be from an era they didn’t experience, it is a pioneering RPG that all hardcore fans of the genre should experience.

According to the “Most Popular” section of both PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Premium, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy, the debut Final Fantasy game, is one of the most-played games on the subscription service right now across all genres. In particular, it seems to be popular on PC, which makes sense, as there is a higher concentration of hardcore consumers on PC compared to console.

Not the Best Final Fantasy Game, But the First

The original Final Fantasy game, initially released as an NES exclusive, is far from the best Final Fantasy game. It’s not in that conversation, but it is a pioneering RPG and obviously responsible for birthing one of the greatest RPG series, and one of the greatest series in gaming in general.

How long it is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we do not know. Per usual, Microsoft has not divulged this information. However, typically, when games are added, they either sign 12-month or 24-month contracts. There is no guarantee this is the case here, but there’s a good chance it is.

Where modern Final Fantasy games take dozens and dozens of hours — which can repel newcomers — the original is not this. In 1987, no one was making games that large and long. To this end, the classic Square Enix RPG takes about 15 to 17 hours. This could explain why a seemingly good number of subscribers are checking it out. There is also just a lack of additions — let alone compelling additions — to the subscription service in the past few weeks, so this could explain why an appreciable number of subscribers are checking out an RPG that is nearly four decades old.

