Play Games, Drink Wine – The Perfect Consumable For Classic Gamers

If you’re like me, you enjoy a nice glass of a little somethin’ somethin’ to go with your hardcore game-age. Whether it’s a nice craft, a smooth bourbon, or a delicious vino – it’s a great way to reduce that RAGE during a particularly stressful multiplayer round, or just to hang out an enjoy some nice Skyrim exploration. Pop culture related wines may not be ground breaking (looking at you, delicious Game of Thrones red), but they are a neat little combination of two pretty cool things. Because of this, allow us to introduce you to 8-Bit Vintners.

“Play games, Drink wine …” Don’t mind if we do! This 8-bit deliciousness hails from Walla Walla, Washington and the official introduction on his website speaks volumes of his dedication to a smooth wine and a damn good video game:

“8-Bit Vintners is the creative love child of Mike James. His passion for wine and love of gaming has come together to create the coolest mash-up since The Flintstones met The Jetsons. All fruit comes from high-end vineyards within Columbia Valley and Walla Walla Valley AVA’s. It is produced with the highest winemaking standards in Walla Walla, WA and aged in a selection of fine cooperage.

My wine is for anyone who spent time trying to save a princess or fit odd shaped blocks together. We may have never met, but we have more in common than we ever knew. So blow out that old Contra cartridge, give the NES a good dust off, and pour yourself a glass.”

So basically, it’s every nostalgic gamer’s dream. No word on if he’s willing to branch out into specifics (not that we’re saying you HAVE to, but you have to make a Contra wine), but if you’d like to check out his wares if you have coin – you can see everything 8-bit Vintners has to offer here.

*Must be of legal age.