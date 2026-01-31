A 15-Year-Old Survival Game Just Topped Apex Legends & ARC Raiders on Steam (Here’s Why)

When it comes to the most-played games on Steam, the rankings don’t tend to move much. While new games can trend upwards and make a splash, the titles with the most concurrent players hold pretty steady. Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2, for instance, are often among the top 3, alongside PUBG: Battlegrounds. Sometimes, a newer release like ARC Raiders will claim a top slot. But it’s rarer for an older game to suddenly surge back up the charts to the extent that it claims one of those most-played spots. And yet, that’s exactly the feat Terraria just pulled off.

Terraria is a 15-year-old survival game, often credited with laying the foundation for the genre as we know it today. And for a game that first released back in 2011, it has maintained a pretty solid base of consistent concurrent players on Steam alone. Going into 2026, the game still routinely hits well over 40,000 concurrent players on the PC platform. But over the last few days, Terraria has unseated top Steam contenders like ARC Raiders and Apex Legends. Since January 27th, Terraria has jumped up to over 190K players and counting. Those numbers make it the 4th most-played game on Steam over the last 24 hours at the time I’m writing this.

Why Everyone Is Suddenly Playing Terraria Again

Image courtesy of Re-Logic

Terraria has never fully fallen off gamers’ radars. As one of the classics of modern survival games, its fanbase is solid. But it takes more than a sudden cultural shift towards nostalgia to bring so many hundreds of thousands of players back to a game that’s 15 years old. This jump in concurrent player numbers is the result of the game’s latest major update, the 1.4.5 “Bigger & Boulder” patch.

The 1.4.5 update for Terraria launched on January 27th. That’s the exact date that the player count started to surge well past the usual average. Clearly, players were eager to find a good excuse to come back to the survival game, and this 15th anniversary update gave us one.

This massive Terraria update brought in a ton of quality-of-life features, including an updated crafting interface and improvements to inventory and housing management. It also brought in collab content for Terraria x Dead Cells and Terraria x Palworld crossovers. Yes, you can now hang out with Pals like Cattiva in Terraria. Various new atmosphere backgrounds and new decor items further mix things up, giving Terraria the kind of refresh that just might bring players running back to the game.

While updates on this scale often bring players back to a game to see what’s new, they don’t always stick around. But in this case, it seems the 1.4.5 patch is big enough to keep players invested in exploring what the new and improved Terraria has to offer. Since the patch launched, the game’s 24-hour player peaks have been steadily inching higher. They aren’t quite approaching the game’s all-time peak of nearly 490,000 concurrent players on Steam. But for a game that’s celebrating 15 years, it’s a pretty impressive return to form nevertheless.

Terraria is available on PC via Steam for $10 USD and is playable on most modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch and mobile. The 1.4.5 update is available on all platforms, so it’s likely the true number of players revisiting Terraria is much higher than Steam data alone reflects.

