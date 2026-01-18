5 Beginner-Friendly Survival Games to Get You Started with the Genre

Survival games are incredibly popular for a reason. They offer a satisfying sense of progression, challenging players to gather resources and build up their abilities to fend off the elements. There have been countless iterations on the formula, adding everything from dinosaurs to zombies and beyond. But while survival games are a ton of fun, they can also be a bit intimidating to newer players.

If you want to get more into survival games, it can be hard to know where to start. With so many great options out there, from co-op to single-player survival games and more, it’s not always easy to choose. So, I’m rounding up some of the most beginner-friendly survival games so you can get a taste for the base-building and crafting goodness without getting too overwhelmed.

5) Terraria

Image courtesy of Re-Logic

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS

Price: $9.99

Terraria is a classic for a reason. Though the pixel art open-world survival game first released back in 2011, it remains incredibly popular to this day. In Terraria, you enter a sandbox world that challenges you to explore, craft, and uncover new secrets as you go. Its gameplay is quite open-ended, which can be good or bad for beginners depending on how you approach it. Though it’s an older game, Terraria is still getting content updates, with a new one on the way in January 2026.

For many survival gamers, Terraria was an entry point to the genre. As one of the classics, it can be a great starting place to get a sense of whether survival games are for you. However, many newbies say Terraria can be a bit confusing and even frustrating at times. Talking to the guide NPC can help you figure out what you need to do, and the game’s variety will introduce you to most of the survival gaming basics. Terria is also a great game for co-op, so more seasoned friends can help their beginner pals learn the ropes. Definitely opt for the classic, normal mode if you’re just getting started, and be willing to let the journey unfold slowly.

4) Grounded

Image courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Price: $39.99

This survival game is inspired by Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. Shrunk to the size of an ant, you must work to survive your backyard while figuring out what made you so small in the first place. Not only is Grounded one of the most-loved survival games, but it’s also pretty easy to learn.

Many gamers say Grounded is a fairly intuitive entry into the survival gaming space. It lets you set your own pace, working your way up to tougher elements. Like many survival games, Grounded offers options to toggle the difficulty, so you can set the game to be incredibly easy if you’re really brand-new. That said, some find the game to be surprisingly difficult for its cute exterior. So, while Grounded can definitely be good for beginners, there are some better options out there.

3) Among Trees

Image courtesy of FJRD Interactive

Platform(s): PC

Price: $14.99

As its name suggests, Among Trees is a survival game that truly puts you alone in the wilderness. It has beautiful graphics that bring its open world to life, with relaxing gameplay that almost makes you forget the dangers that lurk within. This game combines building and exploration with classic survival gaming elements like crafting, cooking, and farming.

Among Trees offers a full-on Zen mode that fully nixes the dangerous animal attacks. So, this makes it a great way to ease into the other mechanics of a survival game without also being combat-ready. Even if you opt to keep the danger in, the focus on exploration makes Among Trees a solid entry point for beginner survival gamers. That said, the game has mixed reviews on Steam due to the fact that it is no longer receiving updates and retains some flaws from its Early Access period.

2) Core Keeper

Image courtesy of Pugstorm, Fireshine Games, and bilibili

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2

Price: $19.99

If you enjoy pixel art and a survival game that lets you lean into the cozy, Core Keeper is a great option. Its cozy exterior hides the same breadth and depth many survival games offer, throwing you into a sandbox world where you’ll mine your way to new discoveries and resources.

Core Keeper is fairly open-ended, so it can have a slight learning curve for figuring out what you’re meant to do. But it’s got a slow and steady pace, and you typically won’t run across anything that’s trying to kill you unless you go looking for it. You can set the game to Casual difficulty and ease your way in, focusing on mining, farming, and base-building rather than combat. And with co-op support, Core Keeper is a great option to let your friends help you learn to play.

1) Subnautica

Image courtesy of Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile

Price: $29.99

2018’s Subnautica is perhaps one of the most well-known and beloved survival games of the past decade. It takes players to an oceanic alien planet, adding a different spin on the classic nature survival game. You will swim your way through a vast open ocean, managing your oxygen supply and resources as you do.

Subnautica is praised for its fairly intuitive, easy-to-learn controls, making it a good starting point for survival game newbies. It has a focus on exploration that makes it easy to go at your own pace, swimming around and gathering materials. For true beginners, Creative Mode takes away the survival challenges, but there’s also an easy setting to make things easier without fully paring back the survival elements. Subnautica has earned its Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating and is a great entry point for those looking to try out survival games.

