Palworld Offcially Unveils Terraria Collab Update, Tides of Terraria

Late last year, Palworld first announced its big collab with beloved survival game, Terraria. Since then, we’ve seen an in-game item or two, but always with the hint of more to come. With the last major update for Palworld arriving in December 2024, it’s no big surprise that the next major reveal for the game’s Terraria collab is… a massive new update! At long last, Palworld has pulled back the curtain on its full Terraria collab update, and from the looks of it, it’s going to be a huge influx of new content for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After announcing its big Terraria collab, Pocket Pair hasn’t shared much else. We got a taste of Palworld x Terraria content in December’s big Feybreak update. Along with plenty of new content, that big patch included a new weapon, Meowmeow, which is inspired by Terraria. In the patch notes themselves, Pocket Pair promised this was just a sample of the collab content to come. And now, we’ve got a better sense of what they mean.

Palworld recently shared several images from its upcoming major update, which will be a Palworld x Terraria collab. The new content will be called Palworld: Tides of Terraria and will bring in some creatures from the popular game that will become new Pals for trainers to catch. But that’s not all we’re getting with this new update. Much like previous major updates, the next content update for Palworld will add new islands for players to explore and new Pals to catch. This first look at images from the collab is just a taste of what’s to come, as Palworld promises to share more sneak peeks in the coming weeks.

🌊Palworld: Tides of Terraria 🌊

Major update coming this summer🎉



You feel an evil presence watching you…👁



The world of Terraria collides with Palworld!

New content, new Pals, new islands and more!🔥



Steam sale on now! 👀https://t.co/88cGQrOlR0 pic.twitter.com/PG1VY0pxdA — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) May 13, 2025

In the images above, Palworld and Terraria fans get a first look at some of the new content arriving with the Tides of Terraria update for Palworld. We don’t have an exact date for this crossover content update, but it’s slated for “this summer.” Hopefully, that means just a few months to wait before these Terraria creatures will be available in Palworld.

For now, we don’t have a ton of info about what’s to come in the next major Palworld update. However, the sneak peek images and official reveal for Tides of Terraria certainly give us some hints. We know that this major update will bring monsters from Terraria into Palworld, and that we’ll be able to “catch, train, fight, and work” them “just like Pals.”

The images show off a few of these crossover creatures in action, along with what looks to be a potential new fishing mechanic. Fishing is a staple in many games, and it looks like Palworld isn’t about to miss out on the opportunity to use its Terraria collab as an excuse to add fishing to the mix of activities you can do in the Palpagos islands. After all, Terraria has a fishing mechanic, like many popular survival games, so why not add it along with the other collab content?

Original reveal image for palworld x terraria collab

While the Tides of Terraria update will bring in the collab content, that’s not all. According to an update on Steam, Pocket Pair has other big plans for the summer Palworld update. Like other major updates, we’ll see new islands to explore and new Pals to catch. Whether the new islands will be bigger than those we’ve seen before, we’ll have to wait and see as more teasers arrive in the coming weeks.

Palworld is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. The Tides of Terraria update will arrive some time in summer 2025, with the exact patch date to be revealed.