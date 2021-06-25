Abandoned PS5 Trailer Delayed Until August

✖

After weeks of theories from fans that were convinced the upcoming PlayStation 5 game Abandoned was somehow associated with Hideo Kojima and Konami's Silent Hill franchise, it seemed as though any lingering questions would be put to rest today alongside the arrival of a new trailer for the title. Unfortunately, developer Blue Box Game Studios revealed earlier this morning that it would no longer be releasing the new trailer today and has instead pushed it back all the way until August.

In a video posted to Twitter, Blue Box's director Hasan Kahraman informed fans that it has been a stressful past couple of weeks for all of those that are working on Abandoned. Seemingly as a result of this, Kahraman said that he will be delaying the PS5 app (by which this new trailer would debut) until later in the summer in August. Kahraman said that at this time, an additional trailer for Abandoned will also be releasing. As such, Kahraman believes that the release of this trailer and accompanying app in tandem will give players a "solid first impression of the game."

An update from Hasan: pic.twitter.com/vpFN81YDXL — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 25, 2021

In response to this announcement, prospective fans in the replies of the tweet continued to theorize about what could be going on with Abandoned. While some were upset that the game didn't release its trailer and accompanying app today as planned, others encouraged the team at Blue Box Game Studios to take all the time that they need for this reveal.

The biggest downside about today's events is that it will likely only continue to bring about more pressure for those working at Blue Box Game Studios. Until Abandoned is shown off in an official capacity, many fans will likely still keep thinking that this is either a Silent Hill project, or that Hideo Kojima is involved. Even though Blue Box has pushed back on this notion multiple times, it hasn't ended the ongoing narrative whatsoever.

So what do you think about this delay? Are you disappointed that this application and trailer didn't release today on PS5? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.