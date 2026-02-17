Assassin’s Creed Shadows Just Improved One of the Game’s Most Popular Features

Ubisoft just improved one of the most popular elements of Assassin’s Creed Shadows via a new update for the game. Since its launch roughly one year ago, the response to Shadows has been a bit mixed. While the game’s story and characters were seen as somewhat lackluster, some gameplay mechanics, specifically those tied to parkour, were generally seen as big upgrades compared to recent Assassin’s Creed titles. Now, Ubisoft has looked to make the parkour in AC Shadows even better by adding a new a feature that players have continued to ask for.

Downloadable now, update version 1.1.8 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a pretty big one. The patch most notably introduces a manual jump option, which allows players to have greater control over how they parkour through the world. Other than this, Ubisoft has improved the visuals of critical hits, introduced a new Animus entry point, and added more detailed gear stats in the inventory menu.

Outside of these new features, countless bugs have also been squashed in AC Shadows with this update. Many of these issues that have been resolved were tied to certain weapons or perks, while others were related to quests or the game’s UI. In total, there have been dozens of bug fixes made with the release of this patch, which should make AC Shadows better than ever.

To get a full glimpse at everything that has been done to Assassin’s Creed Shadows with this new update, you can find the patch notes attached below.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update 1.1.8 Patch Notes

Manual Jump

It’s finally here! We’ve heard your request and are bringing back a fan favorite feature for Parkour: The Manual Jump.

With the “Advanced Parkour” gameplay option enabled, the Parkour Up button now allows Naoe and Yasuke to jump at any time, making the world an even more dynamic playground for Parkour enthusiasts!

Detailed Stats Sheet

Take a deeper dive into the stats of your Loadouts and gear with the Detailed Stats Sheet.

Head to the Inventory Menu, and click either the right analog stick on Controller or TAB on Mouse and Keyboard, to see how all your gear, perks and loadouts work together in great detail to curate your build to your playstyle.

Critical Hits – Visual Improvements

We’ve significantly increased the visual feedback on enemies’ health bars when a Critical Hit lands. Allowing you to get a much better feel for how lethal your newest and greatest build actually is in practice.

New Entry Point for the Animus Menu

We’ve added a new entry point to the Animus Menu! At the entrance of your Hideout you will find the Animus glitch. A new entry point to access the Projects, Exchange and Vault features quickly.

Bug fixes & Improvements

Stability

Fixed stability issues.

Fixed crashing issues when starting New Game+ on a platform where Claws of Awaji isn’t owned, using a save file that had already progressed through the Awaji storyline.

Gameplay

XP earned from contracts will no longer be reduced when the season changes.

World

Seasons will no longer transition when swapping characters.

Fixed an issue preventing NPCs from appearing in the hideout.

Collision with the eagle at viewpoints will no longer prevent interaction to synchronize.

Weapons & Perks

Fixed an issue where the Kusarigama and Naginata were granted double critical damage.

Perks that would throw smoke bombs will now reflect that while in Expert or Nightmare difficulties.

Addressed an issue where perk affliction buildup would visually impact items that were not equipped.

Perks will consistently work on afflicted enemies.

Fixed ‘Trigger Affliction On Deflect’ Engraving not working as stated.

Poison Damage perks will no longer increase Fire Affliction damage.

Fixed an issue where the “+50% Critical Chance while undamaged in combat” perk incorrectly only gave +5% for the Moonlight Crescent Robes.

Corrected an issue where the “+5% damage reduction per enemy in combat” perk was not functional.

Corrected an issue where the “+6% affliction buildup with tools” perk was not functional.

The Assassin Mastery perk now gives the correct amount of adrenaline on assassinations.

Addressed an issue where the “+10% damage per 10% health missing” perk granted extra damage while health was full.

The “Hawkeye” perk for the Tenzutsu Burst Teppo will no longer increase all damage by 50% and instead only the Teppo’s.

Fixed an issue where the following perks increased damage in unintended ways and would not affect armor damage: Misfire perk: “+15% Damage, but 15% chance to Misfire” for the Bad News Teppo. Damage Against a Single Enemy: “+35% damage when facing a single enemy” for the Eye of the Dragon Katana and Claw of the Dragon Long Katana. Stack Damage After Block: “Stack +10% damage on next hit with each block” for the Sage’s Reach Naginata. Damage While Surrounded: “+35% damage when surrounded by 2 or more enemies” for the Kaen Kusarigama. Damage on Timed Hit: “+15% damage on next hit when pressing Light or Heavy Attack Button on hit” for the Flying Leaf Katana. Celestial Hunger: “+100% Damage but removes all rations” for the Moon Eater Blade Katana. Mystic Reach: “Far Reach increases Posture Damage by 15% and stacks up to 3 times” for the Fox Tail. Damage for Unused Ability Slots: “+10% damage per unused Ability slot” for the Amaterasu’s Blessing. Damage for Empty Armor Pieces: “+50% damage per empty Armor Piece” for the Minogame’s Protection. Damage for Non-Legendary Gear: “+15% damage per non-Legendary or non-Artifact Gear equipped” for the Oni’s Fury. Damage for Alerted Provinces: “+10% damage per alerted province” for the Fujin’s Tempest.



UI

Fixed an issue where Yasuke’s Teppo Mastery Armor Damage increase was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where text was missing at the Forge for the Fire and Frost perks.

The “Spread 25% affliction buildup on afflicted enemy kill” perk now specifies the buildup amount for the Noh Masterstroke Costume.

The Artist’s Tear Tanto perk now correctly mentions the bonus is lost upon being hit.

The Time-Honored Crescent Naginata perk now mentions the first strike is a Postured attack.

Corrected the description of the Dark Encryption Kanabo’s perk to “+75% damage”.

Fixed an issue where the “15% chance to gain a Valuable on kill” perk was wrongly categorized at the Forge.

Corrected the description of the Damage on Horseback perk for the Falling Leaf Teppo.

Corrected the description of the Ranged Damage Out of Combat perk for the Master Archer Outfit.

PLATFORM SPECIFIC

Xbox

Fixed a crashing issue when using or resetting Skill and Knowledge Points in the Skill Tree.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Quests