10 Rarest Fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and How to Catch Them

Fishing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons starts off relaxing… until you’re 47 sea bass deep and questioning your life choices. But every now and then, you spot a shadow that’s just different. Bigger. Bolder. Moodier. That’s when the thrill kicks in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rarest fish in the game aren’t just hard to find, they’re mysterious and often worth a small fortune in Bells. These slippery legends are worth the hunt. From sharks that only appear at night to prehistoric beasts that demand it rain first, here’s your definitive guide to the rarest fish in New Horizons, and exactly how to reel them in.

1) Coelacanth

The Coelacanth isn’t just rare, it’s dramatic. This prehistoric fish only shows up when it’s raining, which immediately cuts your chances of seeing it. You’ll need to fish in the ocean, and while it’s available year-round and at any time of day, the weather makes it a real gamble. Its shadow size is large, but it’s often mistaken for sea bass or red snappers, so patience is key. If it’s dry, don’t even try.

Still, the reward is worth it: 15,000 Bells and a serious flex for your Critterpedia. Once you do catch one, display it proudly in your home… or sell it and buy a literal golden toilet. Your call.

2) Barreleye

The Barreleye is what happens when a fish meets a science fiction movie. With its transparent head and glowing eyes, it’s one of the weirdest-looking (and hardest to find) creatures in New Horizons. It lurks in the ocean, but only between 9pm and 4am, making it a prime target for night-time fishers.

It’s available year-round, which is great, except its spawn rate is laughably low. Even with bait, you might go hours without seeing one. When you finally land it, you’ll rake in 15,000 Bells, or impress Blathers with your alien catch. Either way, it’s a trophy worth the effort. Just don’t question how it sees you with that see-through head. It knows. It always knows.

3) Stringfish

The Stringfish is seasonal heartbreak in fish form. Only available from December to March in the Northern Hemisphere, this elusive swimmer only spawns in clifftop rivers and ponds, yes, the ones that require a ladder or stairs. Worse yet, it only appears between 4pm and 9am, so night fishing is a must.

It shares a shadow size with other river fish, so you’ll need a ton of bait and a healthy dose of optimism. Catching it earns you a whopping 15,000 Bells, but it’s arguably more satisfying to check off your museum list before spring arrives. Get ready to burn through fish bait like it’s going out of style, and don’t be surprised if you start having dreams about river shadows. You’ve been warned.

4) Whale Shark

The Whale Shark is the chillest of the rare sharks. It doesn’t care what time it is, just that it’s summer. From June to September, you can find this finned giant in the ocean at any hour. That’s right: no weird night schedules or elevation requirements.

When you catch it, you’ll pull in a solid 13,000 Bells and a fish that’s basically longer than your villager is tall. For a guaranteed flex, plop one in your house and pretend your living room is a small aquarium. It’s also a great way to terrify guests, which is really the dream. Insert Jaws theme here.

5) Great White Shark

There’s something deeply satisfying, and slightly terrifying, about reeling in a Great White Shark. This beast only shows up from June to September between 4pm and 9am, so time it right. Like all sharks in New Horizons, you’ll spot its signature fin poking out of the water before you cast. That doesn’t make it easy, though. There are four finned fish, and the great white is among the rarest of them.

But the payout is 15,000 Bells and the joy of knowing you fished up one of nature’s most infamous predators with a cartoon rod. If you’re running low on bait, hit up the pier where spawn rates for finned fish are slightly higher.

6) Hammerhead Shark

The Hammerhead Shark is the night owl shark. It only shows up late at night when the cool fish hang out. Found in the ocean between 8pm and 4am from June to September, this weird-headed wonder is one of the more recognizable catches thanks to its shadow and fin.

It’s not as valuable as its great white cousin (worth 8,000 Bells), but it’s still a rare catch and worth seeking out if you’re completing your summer fish list. Plus, it looks awesome in your museum, like it’s constantly side-eyeing visitors. Once caught, you can sleep easily knowing your late-night grind paid off. Or stay up to catch another. Who needs rest anyway?

7) Saw Shark

This one’s got edge, literally. The Saw Shark sports a jagged snout and an attitude, but it still looks adorable in your inventory. It’s another finned fish, available from June to September between 4pm and 9am in the ocean. With a shadow and fin size like the others, it blends right in until it’s on your line.

It sells for a respectable 12,000 Bells, which might not top the charts, but it’s still a summer catch you won’t want to miss. If you’re working your way through the shark quartet, don’t skip it. Just prepare to get a lot of Sea Bass first. Fin luck, friend.

8) Arapaima

The Arapaima looks like it belongs in a dinosaur exhibit. Found in rivers from 4pm to 9am during the summer (June to September), it’s one of the few rare fish that doesn’t live in the ocean. Its shadow is massive, and its 10,000-Bell value makes it a tempting target, especially for players hunting freshwater giants.

While not as rare as the Stringfish, it can still take a while to find. Fishing on mystery islands can help if your home river’s running dry. And once you catch one, don’t be surprised if you start questioning how it fits in your backpack. Animal Crossing logic is a powerful thing.

9) Blue Marlin

The Blue Marlin is the diva of the pier. It only spawns at the pier (not just anywhere on the beach), and it’s available during two separate windows: November to April and again from July to September. While it can show up at any time of day, its location alone makes it trickier than most.

Players often waste hours fishing on the beach only to realize they’re in the wrong spot entirely. It’s a huge fish with a huge personality, and a 10,000-Bell reward to match. Bring bait. Lots of it. And make sure you’re on the actual pier. You’d be surprised how many villagers get that wrong. Cough. Not us. Definitely not us.

10) Dorado

The Dorado is the definition of go big or go home. This golden beauty shows up in rivers from June to September between 4am and 9pm. It’s one of the most coveted fish in the game, not just because it gleams like treasure, but because it sells for 15,000 Bells. That makes it equal to sharks, but without the intimidating fin shadow.

It’s rare and elegant and, let’s be honest, looks incredible in your home. You’ll find it more often in wide river mouths, so try fishing near the start of your river or on mystery islands. Once caught, you’ve officially struck gold. Don’t forget to flex to your friends. They’d do the same to you.