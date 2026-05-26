Invincible VS Gets First Major Gameplay Update, Here’s What Changed

The first major gameplay update for Invincible VS has now been released. Not long after its launch back in April, developer Quarter Up let loose an initial hotfix for Invincible VS with the promise that a more sizable update for the game would be coming about soon enough. Now, with May nearly at its end, that update has rolled out and has made sweeping changes to the fighting game.

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Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, this new Invincible VS update makes drastic alterations to the game’s meta. Nearly every character on the roster of Invincible VS has been tweaked to some degree, with certain fighters receiving more alterations to their kit than others. These changes have come about alongside plenty of others that impact the various game modes of Invincible VS.

In terms of wholly new additions, Quarter Up has completely reworked the manner in which Sudden Death works in matches. Other mechanical tweaks have also been made that impact assists and light attacks most prominently. Essentially, if you’ve been playing Invincible VS since launch, the game will now be quite different in some key ways, making this patch a very important one.

To get a look at all of these overhauls to Invincible VS for yourself, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Assists

Assists used in combos will now scale according to how many times they’ve been used (Forward and Back Assist will scale independently) Forward Assist will scale in 3 second intervals up to 12 seconds (3 -> 6 -> 9 -> 12) Back Assist will scale in 2 second intervals up to 12 seconds (6 -> 8 -> 10 -> 12) Alongside this, we fixed a bug where Back Assists would sometimes receive a 3 second cooldown rather than the intended 6 seconds during aerial combos. This bug saw significant usage in online tournaments via Invincible’s Back Assist.

Assists no longer regenerate Red Health during Ultimate animations

Block Strings

Magic Chain is now a true block string (5L -> 5M -> 5H) Crouching mediums are not always true block strings (both into and out of during a combo) Projectile normals still do not create true block strings at longer ranges (Cecil players beware!)

All light attacks are true block strings (5L -> 2L -> 5L)

The defender now gains Boost Meter slightly faster while in Block Stuns

Sudden Death

Fighters not in the point position at the start of Sudden Death, now remain alive during Sudden Death (until killed)

Fighters cannot regenerate red health by any means

Point fighters always have increased boost regeneration

Removed Round Resets/Punch-Ins during Sudden Death

Point fighters will slowly lose health when not in an active combo or block string (same as before)

Motion Inputs

Damage buff for Motion Input users increased from 5% -> 8%

Loosened DP inputs to make them more reliable

Atom Eve can cancel her hover by doing the same motion input again

Conquest’s DP should now be more consistent, especially the follow-up hit

Reliability of forward walk into QCF (Quarter Circle Forward) should be improved

All Fighters

Adjusted Active Tag windows on several Supers across the roster for consistency

Allen the Alien

Neutral Special no longer corrects direction between follow-up strikes

Battle Beast

You can now active tag out of Super2

Cecil

Dash distance reduced (all)

Back Assist now has slightly longer recovery

Super2 now deals the same amount of damage whether used grounded or in air

Conquest

Down Special now has more recovery between attacks, should be more punishable

Dupli-Kate

Adjusted jumping Neutral Special to more consistently connect with smaller characters

Forward Special follow-up no longer auto-corrects facing direction (Boosted and Normal)

Ella Mental

Super2 now deals the same amount of damage whether used grounded or while in the air

Invincible

Neutral Special now has less pushback on block and slower recovery, it should be more punishable

Forward Special now moves less distance forward and causes less pushback on block

Down Heavy now has less pushback on block

Active Assist out of Super2 should now reliably connect

Boosted Forward Special can no longer be active tagged until the end of it (this was an unintended punish on assist breaker)

Monster Girl

Monster Girl will now retain velocity on her forward dash during normal attacks

Back Assist is now further forward, starts higher, and has a longer active hitbox (you shouldn’t be able crouch under it anymore on small fighters)

Powerplex

Back Assist now starts further forward and has slightly longer recovery

Forward Assist no longer causes flip, allowing defender to recover faster

Rexsplode

Forward Special projectile angle changed to be aimed further down

Forward Assist now starts further forward and has slightly longer recovery

Robot

Increased Damage to Forward Special (Boosted and Normal)

Jumping Down Medium has an increased projectile speed but shorter active hitbox

Combo Meter gains slightly for repeated hits, and increased recovery

Charged Medium tuned for easier input and follow through

QUALITY OF LIFE

Save Data

We’ve had reports of save data loss, particularly on PS5, and have put in several safeguards to try and address this issue. However, we are still investigating and appreciate your detailed reports as we continue to look for the root cause of this issue.

Creator Mode

Rex’s Ultimate will now be slightly less offensive with Creator Mode enabled

Replays

Stepping backwards through replays should now be smoother

Watching a Replay will no longer change your control scheme to that of the Replay’s Match Host

Settings

Minimum input delay is now 1 frame, previously 0

VFX

Improved the braid physics in Fighter Select screen for Battle Beast’s Invincible Universe skin

General

Updated the Move Lists for Eve, Ella, and Thula for clarity

Addressed several crashes

MODES

Tutorial

Added a button legend to tutorials that shows button mappings for each glyph (L, M, H)

Ranked

You will now return to match queue immediately after an opponent disconnects from a match

If you were queued from Practice Mode, you will also be returned there with the same character selections

The total “Wins” stat will now increase when opponents disconnect from a match in Casual or Ranked

Leaderboards will now more rapidly update your LP

More changes to make the frontend show LP values from disconnects appear more quickly (Will continue to iterate on this)

Lobby

Steam-level friends now correctly appear in the Social Hub

Host migration should now be handled faster and more reliably, particularly for console players

Arenas

Improved lighting and shadows on the following arenas: Hometown Invasion (Day), Hometown Invasion (Night), Himalayas, Himalayas (Blizzard), Training Room, Nuclear Missile Silo

[PC Only] pressing Numpad 0 during a fight on Hometown Invasion (Day) no longer shifts you into the Shadowverse

BUG FIXES

All Characters

Fixed several combo paths that would prevent a charged attack input (Atom Eve, Battle Beast, Allen, Conquest, Monster Girl, Omni-man, Ella Mental, Powerplex)

Fixed pushback on block for multiple DPs against cornered opponents

Anissa

Fixed a bug where Super1 would double cross-up the opponent during their wakeup

Allen the Alien

Fixed a rare bug with his Boosted Neutral Special that could cause a desync

Battle Beast

Fixed a bug with jumping Back Assist so that Battle Beast aligns properly with the opponent

Bulletproof

Fixed a rare bug that would cause Bulletproof’s Jumping Neutral Special to whiff the third hit on 2 specific combos

Super1 should no longer warp the opposing Point Character in when hitting an Assist

Fixed an issue where you could Boost Dash Cancel without meter cost out of Jump Down Special

Conquest

Fixed an issue where Jumping Neutral Heavy could not be Boosted Dash Canceled

Fixed an issue where a combo blowout during Conquest’s Jumping Charged Down Medium would launch both players across the entire arena

Dupli-Kate

Fixed an issue where Charged Down Medium could cause a misalignment for clones and assists

Ella Mental

Fixed an issue where Ella Mental’s Neutral Special follow-up attack would not connect with very close opponents

Fixed an issue where Ella Mental’s Boosted Down Special into Launcher could cause her to cross herself up

Invincible

Fixed several bugs with Invincible’s Super2 and how it interacted with assists

Fixed a bug where Super1 would not always overkill

Monster Girl

Third hit of Forward Special can now be pushblocked by opponent properly

Omni-Man

Jumping Charged Medium now scales correctly (the 1st hit was not handling damage scaling properly)

Powerplex

Fixed a bug where Powerplex could not chain 2 light attacks outside of auto-combos (by delaying input by 1 frame) \

Robot

Ultimate will now overkill even if your opponent has Creator Mode Enabled

Titan

Fixed an issue where Titan’s Super1 would whiff 1 hit on cornered opponents

Core Systems + Modes + Arenas + Motion Inputs

Fixed a bug where the Match Client would sometimes see the wrong control scheme of the opponent in-game

Fixed an issue where lingering VFX would cover Super animations

Fixed a very rare issue where an Assist Breaker wouldn’t come out (Thanks, WhatDanielDo)

Fixed several character down-specials with corner pushblock pushing you too high

Fixed an issue where with a specific timing with Active Tag (Heavy) you could cancel even if the opponent successfully Counter Tagged.

Fixed an issue where trying to call an assist directly after blocking an Ultimate would fail

Fixed a Motion Input bug related to L+M giving a light attack instead of a Dash

bug related to L+M giving a light attack instead of a Dash Fixed a Ranked Mode bug where the “You Won!” notification could remain on your screen sometimes

bug where the “You Won!” notification could remain on your screen sometimes Fixed a Lobby bug where a Spectator would see their latency to the Match Host instead of the latency between the two players who were in the match

bug where a Spectator would see their latency to the Match Host instead of the latency between the two players who were in the match Fixed a crash that could occur in lobbies with many players leaving / joining a lobby (noticed mostly in online tournaments)

with many players leaving / joining a lobby (noticed mostly in online tournaments) Fixed a bug where reflections would not appear on Training Room when being arena shifted into it

when being arena shifted into it Fixed a bug where the Moon would be brighter when taken there via Arena Shift

KNOWN ISSUES