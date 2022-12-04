Penny Arcade Ends 14-Year Acquisitions Incorporated Dungeons & Dragons Campaign, Announces Sequel Series Coming in 2023

The long-running Acquisitions Incorporated Dungeons & Dragons campaign has come to an end, although Penny Arcade has already announced plans for a sequel series to celebrate the franchise's 15th anniversary. Last night at PAX Unplugged, the long-running Acquisitions Incorporated campaign officially came to a close, with original campaign member Jerry Holkins joining Holly Conrad, Anna Prosser, and Jasmine Bhullar for a final adventure. However, the live finale ended with a tease of things to come, with a Kickstarter announced for a second Acquisitions Incorporated campaign with the potential return of Jim Darkmagic, the character played by Mike Krahulik. Penny Arcade invited fans to sign up to their newsletter for additional information about the Acquisitions Incorporated Kickstarter.

Last night, at #PAXUnplugged, one chapter of Acquisitions Incorporated closed. In 2023, a new chapter begins! We're very excited to celebrate the 15th anniversary of #AcqInc with everyone, and we'll be sharing more news both here and at our AI newsletter: https://t.co/QGofMnaQkh pic.twitter.com/tswllTPSXT — Penny Arcade (@PA_Megacorp) December 4, 2022

Acquisitions Incorporated is one of the longest running D&D let's play shows. The series originally started as part of Penny Arcade's PVP podcast and has switched formats several times, moving from podcast to streaming show to its current live show format at various PAX events. The show has featured a rotating cast of players that includes both celebrities like WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and author Patrick Rothfuss and Penny Arcade mainstays like Holkins and Krahulik. One notable aspect about Acquisitions Incorporated was the game's close relationship with Wizards of the Coast. Not only had several high-profile Wizards of the Coast employees DMed the show, Penny Arcade also collaborated with Wizards of the Coast to release an official Acquisitions Incorporated sourcebook.

