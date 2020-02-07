Activision Confirms Multiple Remasters Will Be Announced This Year

Today, during a new earnings call, Activision announced that it has not one, but several “remastered” and “reimagined” titles currently in development, which will be announced sometime later this year. Unfortunately, the giant publisher doesn’t divulge any more salient details, but this is particularly noteworthy, because just a few months ago there was a report that Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 remakes were possibly in development.

For those that missed it: back in November, industry insider and journalist Sabi noted that a reliable source and Activision contact alerted them to the fact that two prototypes for the two remakes were floating around the offices of Activision. Now, it’s unclear if these were ever transitioned into proper projects, but it sounds like they might have been.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“An Activision contact told me a week or so ago about how Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 had demos/prototypes remade,” said Sabi on Twitter at the time. “They went around internally. I didn’t share before as I wasn’t sure if they were being remade as full games, or just a test… Interestingly, Liam Robertson just mentioned this info in his podcast, seemingly corroborating the info. Nobody seems to know if both games are being fully remade, or if it’s just a test for something else.”

Of course, just because Activision has confirmed that it has multiple remasters/remakes on the way, doesn’t mean it’s these rumored Tony Hawk Pro Skater games. However, it’s unclear what else it could be, as Activision has already remade or remastered most of its portfolio, or at least the stuff it would be interested in revisiting. I suppose it could remaster some older Call of Duty games. It’s also possible one of these games could be the rumored Diablo 2 remake/remaster. However, if I was a betting man, I’d bet putting my chips on Tony.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What Activision game from yesteryear would you like to see either remade or remastered for modern platforms?