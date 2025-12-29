Dispatch 2 Gets New Update (And It’s Good News)

Dispatch was one of the surprise hits of 2025 and ComicBook.com’s Game of the Year. In addition to universal praise from critics and consumers alike, it also sold well. While a sequel hasn’t been formally announced, it’s understood to be in the works, or at least going to be when the pipeline clears up for it. As you may know, the game was brought to the market by developer AdHoc Studio in partnership with Critical Role, and this is relevant here because the pair is also working on another game together set in Critical Role’s world of Exandria. To this end, there are question marks about how the studio will be able to develop this game, which is only in the early stages of development, while making Dispatch 2.

Addressing this concern, Critical Role CEO Travis Willingham revealed there are ongoing conversations on how to facilitate the co-development of both games, because Critical Role wants to see “Season 2,” as he refers to it, “as quickly as possible.”

Dispatch 2 Arriving Sooner Rather Than Later?

“Just like everybody else we wanna see Season 2 stuff as quickly as possible, so there’s a conversation around can we do both, how do we prioritise that stuff, and then also having new conversations with other partners,” said Willingham.

The idea that AdHoc Studio would make another Dispatch game is not a revoliutionary idea, nor would it be the least bit surprising if they did. However, this other mystery game did lead some to believe it would be a while before a follow-up was made, but it seems like that will not be the case.

If work on Dispatch 2 were to begin soon, when would it release? Well, the first game took seven years to make, but this was not seven years of active development. There was a slow pre-production phase, not to mention the game was dramatically reworked at one point in development. Further, there were funding challenges. A sequel is not going to take seven years. To capitalize on the game’s success, AdHoc is going to have to get this sequel out in — at least — three to four years. That said, whether it will be able to do this or not, remains to be seen. In the meantime, fans of the game can look foward to its Nintendo Switch 2 release next month, though it may come with some censorship.

