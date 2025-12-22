One of 2026’s Biggest Switch 2 Games Censored by Nintendo

One of 2026’s biggest Nintendo Switch 2 games has been censored by Nintendo, or, at the very least, censored at the behest of Nintendo. On January 28, one of the biggest games of 2025 — which is currently a PS5 console exclusive — is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but it may have some changes if new censored key art is any indicator.

More specifically, ahead of its January 28, 2026, Nintendo Switch 2 release date — it’s also coming to the first Nintendo Switch as well — the Dispatch cover art has been censored. Whether this was done by Nintendo or as a precautionary measure, we do not know for sure, but it is presumably the former given Nintendo’s history. While it has laxed in recent years compared to its very strict past, there remain erratic examples of Nintendo’s censorship on the eShop, and this appears to be the latest example.

What’s Been Censored

Whether the actual game has been censored remains to be seen, but promotional material for the game sure has been. More specifically, cover art for the game has been. The cover art has specifically been changed so some of the female characters have less inappropriate and revealing outfits, while the exposed pubic hair of one male character has also been removed. You can check out the differences for yourself, below:

It’s worth noting that this appears regional. For example, the change was spotted in the United States version of the Nintendo eShop, while in other regions the cover art remains unchanged. This itself could change over time, though. Meanwhile, fans are speculating that some risque content in Chapter 4 is “for sure altered.”

Of course, some fans aren’t happy about the censorship, which is never very popular; however, there are some fans who are indifferent or even pleased by the censorship, considering Nintendo’s reputation as a more family-friendly platform. Meanwhile, some have pointed out the fact that you rarely see censorship of the male body, which is true, though there are typically fewer suggestive uses of the male body in promotional material for games to prompt censorship in the first place.

At the moment of publishing, neither developer AdHoc Studio nor Nintendo has commented on this new bit of Dispatch censorship. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. It’s the Christmas period, though, which makes a comment even less likely than normal.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.